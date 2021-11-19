Competitor of Buser, FlixBus announces operation in Brazil with 99% discount on tickets

FlixBus, a well-known German company that offers road bus service, announced its operations in Brazil on Wednesday (17th). The platform has a model similar to that of Buser and promises to offer trips at more attractive prices. According to the company, the first phase of operational implementation is scheduled for starting on December 1st and will offer trips between the capitals of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, in addition to connecting São Paulo and Belo Horizonte.





Interested parties can now purchase their reservations for these routes via the FlixBus website or app. The big highlight is the price, which starts at R$ 19.99. But, the service is offering a coupon with a 99% discount on the trip, limited to 9,999 tickets. One of FlixBus’ differentials is the user has the option to choose the seat on the bus, but there is a charge of BRL 5.00 in the semi-bed category and BRL 20.00 in the bed option. If the traveler does not want to pay the fee, the platform chooses any place. Another highlight is the possibility of the user pay to reserve the next seat so that it is not occupied. With the options, the ticket for the semi-bed costs R$ 29.99 (including the fees for choosing the seat and booking a neighboring seat).

FlixBus vs Buser

the german FlixBus will not operate in Brazil with its own buses, same model adopted by Buser. The company has entered into a partnership with the Adamantina Group, which operates regular road lines, which is why loading and unloading will be carried out on bus stations. Buser, on the other hand, offers trips through charter companies, which explains the constant clashes with Brazilian regulatory bodies, such as the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) and the fact that buses leave and arrive at support points.





In an interview to the website Diário do Transporte, the general director of FlixBus in Brazil, Edson Bezerra Lopes, said that the company plans to offer services only in partnership with companies that operate interstate routes authorized by ANTT. Adamantina will supply and operate the buses, which must be painted in the traditional green color that characterizes the vehicles connected to the platform. The buses will also have features such as Wi-Fi, USB sockets and air conditioning. So, what did you think about the FlixBus? Do you intend to use? Tell us in the comments below!