Concentration drops, but the richest 1% earns 35 times the income of the poorest 50% – 11/19/2021

Despite the pandemic, the concentration of income in Brazil in 2020 fell to the lowest level in the last six years. Last year, the richest 1% of the population received, on average, 34.9 times the income of the poorest half. While the wealthiest portion earned an average of R$15,816 per month, per capita, the most vulnerable received R$453. In 2019, the ratio had been 40 times.

The reduction in concentration is mainly due to the payment of emergency aid of R$600 (or R$1,200, in the case of female heads of household) to informal workers who were left without service in the pandemic. Afterwards, the amount was reduced to R$300. In many cases, the aid made the worker’s income exceed what he had before.

As a result, the Gini Index in Brazil improved, dropping from 0.506 in 2019 to 0.500 in 2020. In the index, which goes from zero to one, used to measure social inequality, the closer to zero, the greater the equality. Since 2017, Brazil has not reached this level.

The data was released today and is part of the pnad Continuous (Continuous National Household Sample Survey), carried out by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

According to the IBGE, “inequality measured by the Gini was reduced in all major regions, especially in the North and Northeast, regions where the receipt of emergency aid reached a greater proportion of households.”

Compared to 2019, there was a drop of 9.4% (R$ 1,632) in the average income of the richest 1% of the population. As the survey shows poorer slices, however, there is an increase in income. The highest percentage was for Brazilians who are between 5% and 10% of the poorest. Their income rose 17.6% in 2020, going to R$200 per month.

With assistance, social programs reach 23.7% of homes

The survey shows that 23.7% of Brazilian homes received resources from social programs in 2020, such as emergency aid. In 2019, the index was 0.7% — it is not specified which benefit was offered that year.

The 23.7% disregard two social programs: Bolsa Família and BPC (Continued Provision Benefit). Compared to 2019, these two benefits dropped last year. In the case of Bolsa Família, the reduction can be explained by the automatic migration of beneficiaries to emergency aid, in cases where the aid was more advantageous.

At Bolsa Família, the percentage of homes that received the amount dropped from 14.3% in 2019 to 7.2% last year. already in the BPC the drop was smaller: from 3.5% to 3.1%.

Average income in Brazil is the lowest since 2012

Although the concentration of income has decreased, the average monthly income of the Brazilian population, as a whole, also fell, reaching R$ 2,213 last year, the lowest level since 2012. It is 3.4% less than in 2019. value refers to Brazilians with income, in which all types of income are considered.

The reduction took place in the Federal District and in 18 states. The Federal District was where there was the greatest decrease, of BRL 250, followed by Roraima (BRL 207), Espírito Santo (BRL 176), Rio de Janeiro (BRL 166), Mato Grosso do Sul (BRL 132) , Paraná (BRL 120) and São Paulo (BRL 113). On the other hand, eight other states had higher yields.

Data collection underwent change

Due to the pandemic, the IBGE changed the way of data collection — from in-person to exclusively by telephone — from the second half of 2020. According to a technical note from the agency, the change occurred because of the “security of both the interviewees and the interviewers”.

However, the new method caused a “considerable reduction” in the rate of use of the research, even according to the IBGE. For the survey, there is a rotation scheme for consulted households. When a house is consulted, it is out of the sample for two consecutive months.

The problem is that there was no contact phone number in part of the addresses. As a result, the sample (number of people interviewed) decreased.

IBGE says it invested in “data pairing techniques” and “the effort of regional teams” to obtain the telephone numbers of selected homes.

No data by sex, race and age

In addition to the change in data collection, the survey also does not provide details by sex and age group. According to IBGE, the decision not to present the data is due to the lack of a recent Demographic Census.

“The technical team understood that it was opportune to wait for the population totals of the next Demographic Census, which would be less outdated than the use of the results of the 2010 Census.”

Continuous PNAD data will be recalculated after the next Census.

The survey also does not have data by race.