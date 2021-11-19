Copy of the US Constitution is auctioned for R$240 million | World

A rare copy of the United States Constitution was sold at auction for $43.2 million (BRL 240 million) on Thursday (18th).
The document is from the first edition of official copies of the country’s Constitution of 1787, which was signed by politicians who are considered the founders of the United States.
Image of a copy of the US Constitution that was auctioned for $43.2 million — Photo: Ardon Bar-Hama/Reuters
The auction house had put the starting price between $15 million and $20 million.
A group that trades cryptocurrency assets on the Internet had made a fundraiser to try to buy the document. They raised $46 million but didn’t make the winning bid.
During the campaign, the ConstitutionDAO website said that those who contributed to the campaign will become a member of the Autonomous Decentralized Organization (DAO) group, but not owners of the document they wanted to buy.
DAO is an online community that uses blockchain technology. Members can make suggestions about community management by voting with cryptocurrency-like technology.
According to DAO, the money collected will be kept in a common wallet, controlled by 13 members of the community. They warned that if they couldn’t buy a copy of the Constitution, they would return money from those who contributed to the campaign.