Corinthians fans support Ferroviria against Nacional; club congratulates rival for achievement

Corinthians fans stirred up the social media this Thursday even though the main male or female squads of the Alvinegra team had no commitment. Fiel moved and joined the railway fans to support the team from Araraquara in the match against Nacional, from Uruguay, in the dispute for third place in the Libertadores.

Corinthians and Ferroviária are the protagonists of the biggest rivalry in women’s football in Brazil, but they joined together this Thursday. Fiel’s support for the Araraquara team happened on social networks due to the duel between the athletes from the Grená team and the Uruguayans from Nacional, who uttered racist offenses against striker Adriana last Tuesday.

Timon’s fans created the hashtag #AFEtimãoContraoORacismo and took it to the Top 8 of the most used in the twitter during the afternoon. In the silent minute before the ball rolls to the decision, the athletes from the railway raised their arms and clenched their fists in the now classic gesture of the fight against racism – see photo below.

During the 90 minutes, the match between Ferroviária and Nacional was tied at 1 to 1. In the penalty shootout, the Brazilian team’s goalkeeper, Luciana, shone and made three saves, guaranteeing third place to the grenás athletes. Voted the best of the match, she talked about the episode involving Timon and the Uruguayans.

“Racism is enough, let’s not… we are all the same, color, sex, religion, it doesn’t differentiate anyone. Enough. Enough! No racism”, said the archer.

As soon as the game ended, Corinthians paid tribute to the Araraquara club on social networks. The profile recalled the rivalry on the field, but highlighted the importance of leaving it aside in the fight against racism.

“Congratulations, Ferroviária, for the CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina 2021 campaign, which ended in third place in the tournament. On the field, we are loyal opponents. .

Congratulations @grena warriors for the CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina 2021 campaign, which finished third in the tournament. On the field, we are loyal opponents. In our fights, we will always be on the same team ✊🏿 #Say no to Racism 📸 – CONMEBOL pic.twitter.com/z46IFEnUTt — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) November 18, 2021

See more at: Corinthians Women and Libertadores da America.