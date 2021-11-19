Coronavirus: ‘Patient Zero’ came from Wuhan market and sold seafood, study says

BEIJING – The first known case of Covid-19 in the world was a saleswoman who worked in a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who lived miles away and seemed to have some connection with the place, according to a study published in the journal Science on Thursday.

‘Don Corleone’: Gang leader assumed Panamanian ship debt to transport cocaine; see video

The study has rekindled the debate over the origin of the coronavirus, which remains inconclusive. The pursuit of ground zero for the pandemic has contributed to speculation that the virus could have accidentally leaked during an experiment with viruses originating from bats at the Wuhan Virology Laboratory, which heightened tensions between the United States and China.

A joint study by China and the World Health Organization (WHO) this year dismissed the theory that Sars-Cov-2 leaked from the laboratory. The research pointed out that the most likely hypothesis was natural infection of humans, likely through the wild animal trade, which was also sold at the Wuhan market.

Illegal Immigration: More than 15,000 Brazilians arrived in Mexico in the last two months; video

A team of experts led by WHO spent four weeks in and around Wuhan with Chinese scientists and said in a joint report in March that the virus was likely transmitted from bats to humans through an intermediate animal, but indicated that more research was needed. .

WHO highlights investigation

Now scientist Michael Worobey, head of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona and a leading expert in tracking the evolution of different viruses, has found discrepancies in the timeline when investigating information already made public in medical journals and the media. He argues that the seller’s ties to the market and a new analysis of the hospitalized patients’ early connections strongly suggest that the pandemic started there.

Kiss nightclub: MP will ask for the conviction and imprisonment of the four defendants involved in the tragedy that killed 242 people

A number of experts, including an investigator appointed by the WHO, said Worobey’s work is solid, and endorsed the thesis that the first known case of Covid-19 is potentially the seafood seller.

The accountant, who was once considered the first person to be infected with the coronavirus, reported that his first symptoms appeared on Dec. 16, several days later than initially reported, according to Worobey. The study points out that the confusion was caused by a dental problem the man had on December 8th. According to the publication, most of the first symptomatic cases were linked to the market.

Worobey was one of the experts who defended the thesis that the virus could have leaked from the laboratory in Wuhan. In the article published on Thursday, he said the new research “provides strong evidence of the pandemic’s origins in the live animal market.”

“In this city of 11 million people, half of the first cases are related to a place the size of a football field,” Worobey told the American newspaper The New York Times. — It is very difficult to explain this pattern if the outbreak has not started in the market.

The WHO last month proposed a new panel of experts to complement the investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.