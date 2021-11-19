Covid-19: AstraZeneca Drug Reduces Risk of Worsening by 88% | Coronavirus

Reproduction: Acidade ON AstraZeneca Drug Reduces Risk of Severe Covid-19 Worsening by 88%

AstraZeneca announced this Thursday (18) that its injection of monoclonal antibodies — antibodies developed in the laboratory — offers 83% protection against Covid-19 for six months. This medicine was created for people who are at high risk of developing the severe form of the disease and who do not respond well to vaccines. Monoclonal antibody technology is already used in the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The drugmaker also said that a separate study in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 showed that a higher concentration of AZD7442 reduced the risk of the disease getting worse by 88% when given within three days of the first symptoms. The treatment is done at once, with two sequential doses in the arm. The new data has not yet been peer reviewed.

Data released in August about the Provent study, which is in an advanced stage, indicated that the therapy, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, showed a protection of 77% against symptomatic diseases after three months of application.

“This new data adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the potential of AZD7442 (…) We are moving forward with regulatory processes around the world and hope to provide an important new option against Sars-CoV-2 as soon as possible. “AstraZeneca Executive Vice President Mene Pangalos said in a statement.

Last month, the group sought approval for the drug from US and European authorities. Regeneron, Lilly and GSK-Vir monoclonal antibodies have been approved by US regulators for the treatment of out-of-hospital Covid-19 patients.

long term study

For the AstraZeneca Provent trial, approximately 5,200 participants without Covid-19 infection were randomly divided into two groups, with one volunteer receiving placebo for every two receiving Evusheld. None of the volunteers knew what they were taking.

To participate in the study, you had to be at increased risk for severe Covid-19 or be immunocompromised, such as patients being treated for cancer or receiving drugs that lower the immune system due to an autoimmune disease or organ transplant.

Study volunteers were not vaccinated, although high-risk groups have been prioritized in global vaccination campaigns. Anyone who chose to be vaccinated during the study was excluded from the analysis.

AstraZeneca said the main purpose of the injection is to help immunocompromised and at-risk individuals, but at some point a broader group may benefit, such as servicemen on duty or passengers on cruise ships. He added that about 2% of the global population was considered to be inadequately responding to a Covid-19 vaccine.

Trial volunteers will be followed for 15 months to provide evidence of longer lasting protection.

Evusheld belongs to a category of drugs that relies on monoclonal antibodies which are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the body’s natural defenses. They are based on antibodies that the human body makes in response to infection or vaccination.