Covid-19’s first case was a female animal market seller in Wuhan says research in ‘Science’ | Coronavirus

The first case of Covid-19 identified in the city of Wuhan, China, occurred days later than previously believed, and true patient zero is actually linked to an animal market, said a senior researcher in a published article. in the scientific journal Science.

Instead of a man who had never been on the market of live animals from Wuhan – where wild and domestic animals were sold –, the first case of the disease is that of a seller who worked in this market, according to virologist Michael Worobey, from the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona, in the United States.

The researcher created a timeline of the first cases Covid-19’s acquaintances in the Chinese city, compiling them from various sources such as newspaper news and available hospital information. For him, these data are evidence that the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus would have even originated from an animal.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have debated the origin of the virus, in the absence of definitive evidence. Worobey himself was part of a group of 15 experts who published an article in Science in mid-May asking for serious consideration of the hypothesis of a leak from the laboratory in Wuhan.

Now, in an article published on Thursday (11/18), he says his research “provides strong evidence in favor of the pandemic’s origins in a live animal market.”

Rebutting criticism of the thesis

A criticism of the animal origin theory said that, as health authorities warned about cases of a suspected disease linked to the animal market as early as December 30, 2019, this would have introduced a bias that led to the identification of more cases in the market of animals. than elsewhere, since attention was already focused on him.

To counter this argument, Worobey analyzed suspected cases of Covid-19 reported by two hospitals before the warning about the market was triggered..

And these cases were also largely linked directly to the market, and those that weren’t were at least geographically concentrated around it.

“In this city of 11 million inhabitants, half of the first cases are linked to a place the size of a football field,” said the scientist to the American newspaper New York Times. “It is very difficult to explain this pattern if the outbreak has not started in the market.”

Another criticism of the theory was based on the fact that the first case identified in Wuhan – considered patient zero by the World Health Organization (WHO) – was not related to the market.

However, while the WHO report stated that this patient had been sick as of Dec. 8, 2019, he actually did not become ill until Dec. 16, said Worobey.

This deduction was based on a video interview that the scientist found, from a case described in a scientific article and from a hospital record that corresponded to the 41-year-old man, originally identified as patient zero.

This means that the first known case of Covid-19 would actually be the woman who worked at the market, who fell ill on December 11th.

Peter Daszak, an expert who was part of the WHO investigation team, said he was convinced by Worobey’s analysis. “That December 8 date was a mistake,” he told the New York Times.

2 of 2 Scientists working in virology laboratory in Wuhan, China, 2017 photo — Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP Scientists work in a virology laboratory in Wuhan, China, in a 2017 photo — Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP

Sars-Cov-2 first appeared in the city of Wuhan in late 2019. A team of WHO experts was allowed to travel to China more than 12 months later, but returned with no clear results on the virus’s origin.

In March, a report by the organization named transmission of the coronavirus from an animal to humans as the most likely source. Experts, however, were unable to identify which would have been the intermediate host of the virus.

The document also recommended the continuation of the studies without ruling out any hypothesis, including that of a laboratory accident.

China is unwilling to allow further investigations at the scene, while the US government is among those accusing Beijing of withholding information from experts.