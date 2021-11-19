Covid: Austria is 1st country in Europe to impose new total lockdown with fear of 5th wave

People wait in front of a vaccination bus during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Vienna

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

One in three Austrians is still unvaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe

Amidst a significant increase in the number of covid cases, especially among unvaccinated ones, and facing one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, this Friday (19/11) Austria became the first country on the continent European Union to reinstate national confinement.

The measure is valid from next Monday (22/11) and takes place days after the Austrian government imposed a confinement to the unvaccinated.

Austria’s Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the new lockdown would last at least 10 days and that there would be a legal requirement from February 1, 2022 for people to get vaccinated.

After the ten-day period, the government will re-evaluate whether the confinement will be extended or not.