Covid: Brazil has the lowest average of cases since May 11, 2020, shows press consortium

RIO — Brazil registered this Thursday 279 deaths by Covid-19, bringing to 612,177 the total number of lives lost to the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The moving average was 265 deaths, an increase of 15% compared to the calculation of two weeks ago, which indicates a trend towards stability.

The data are from the consortium formed by O GLOBO, Extra, G1, Folha de S.Paulo, UOL and O Estado de S. Paulo and gathers information from the state health departments published daily until 8 pm.

12,735 new cases of Covid-19 were also registered throughout the national territory, totaling 21,989,459 people who have already been infected with the virus. The moving average was 8990 positive diagnoses, a decrease of -9% compared to the index two weeks ago, which shows a trend towards stability. This is the smallest moving average of cases since May 11, 2020, when the index stood at 8,711.

The “7-day moving average” averages the number for the day and the previous six. It is compared with a two-week average to indicate whether there is an upward, stable or downward trend in cases or deaths. The calculation is a statistical resource to be able to see the trend of the data, muffling the noise” caused by the weekends, when the notification of deaths is reduced due to a shortage of employees on duty.

Vaccination

Twenty-three Brazilian federative units updated their data on vaccination against Covid-19 this Thursday. Across the country, 157,474,941 people were partially immunized with the first dose of one of the vaccines, equivalent to 73.82% of the Brazilian population. Already 127,422,765 people are fully immunized (with two doses or with the single dose vaccine), that is, 59.73% of the national population. In total, 13,210,455 received booster doses.

In the last 24 hours, the application of 1,357,647 vaccines were registered in Brazil, being 138,905 of the first dose, 673,923 of the second dose, -24,456 of a single dose and 569,275 booster doses.