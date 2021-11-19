Cowboy Bebop is bitter disappointment even with tributes to the anime

The process of meeting a new person has a charm that is not comparable to anything else in life. There is something intoxicating about constructing a hasty image and seeing it being remade by intimacy, only to decide then whether the truth is as passionate as the illusion. It is the understanding of this slow but highly rewarding process that underlies Cowboy Bebop, one of the most influential animes of all time. It is also the total inability to understand and preserve this asset that makes the TV series namesake of Netflix, which adapts Japanese animation for the live action, a waste of time and talent.

Launched in 1998, the brilliant work of Shinichiro Watanabe It has been ready since the first of its 26 episodes, with an intricate futuristic universe in full swing in its structures and traditions. Relegating the immediate presentation of these components to sumptuous (and silent) visual representations, Cowboy Bebop it does not go on explaining what is not essential to know at the beginning, because everything takes place from the action already in motion, and expects the spectator to establish a minimum relationship with the characters in order to answer questions that will only be asked later. Thus, it invokes an intense emotional investment in the surprises and subversions that it keeps in its mix of genres, themes and influences. No wonder, it states in its opening statement to be “the work, which will become a new genre in itself”.

For all the complexity it introduces into its future projection, Cowboy Bebop you understand that you need to present your premise simply, to balance the scales. Soon, under an uncompromising air, he promises episodic space adventures with a dysfunctional duo: “space cowboys” Spike Spiegel and Jet Black, bounty hunters who cross the stars aboard the Bebop spacecraft, in constant search for profitable services.

As the Bebop crew grows, however, signs accumulate that the protagonists’ simplicity, seeming anti-heroic archetypes recurrent in film and TV, is just a lack of intimacy. As would happen in the maturation of any human relationship, it is over time that Spike, Jet, Faye Valentine, Ed and even the dog Ein reveal themselves as three-dimensional beings. At the same time, the complex futuristic world of animation becomes more understandable, in a contrast of experiences that actively reinforce the interest of the spectator.

After 26 episodes, Cowboy Bebop makes it clear that the use of tropes of sci-fi, Western, film noir, horror cinema, martial arts feature films, in addition to an aesthetic constantly informed by the musical encounter of rock opera, Jazz contemporary and bossa nova, lend themselves to celebrating and reflecting on the human condition; the choices, achievements, defeats and disappointments that make up each individual’s unique identity. No wonder Netflix’s idea of ​​recreating this rich narrative in live action generated distrust among some fans. Due to its reference in the American imagination, Cowboy Bebop was the first American favorite anime at the turn of the 21st century. Without the argument that the new version would serve to spark interest in a production that has always been popular internationally, the remake would need to justify itself in another way – or admit itself as pure commercial artifice.

The output found by the producer André Nemec (Mission Impossible: Phantom Protocol) and by the writing team headed by Christopher Yost (The Mandalorian) was to promise that the series would give more room for a full exploration of all the characters, revealing more not only about Spike, Jet and Faye, but also about Vicious, the great antagonist of the anime, and Julia, mysterious and essential figure from the past of one of the protagonists, among others. It made sense. At the same time, the casting of good names for its cast and a clear reverence for the visual iconography of the original work ensured not only goodwill but also the excitement of many who criticized the idea.

That’s why the way Yost’s text and the direction of Alex Garcia Lopez (The Witcher) and Michael Katleman (The Last Ship) seek to fulfill the promise: revealing at the first opportunity all the mysteries about the characters that, in the anime, are gradually presented over 26 chapters. The Netflix series is so rushed in its presentation of Spike (John Cho), Jet (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye (Daniella Pineda), that it is impossible to feel anything in relation to the characters or their emotional arcs, simultaneously overloaded and underdeveloped. This worsens in the insecure presentation of the series’ universe, full of truncated dialogues and full of exposure. These tutorials are doubly frustrating. First, because they fail to actually justify anything seen on screen, from the Orientalist elements employed by white people in their activities and rites, to the habits of each culture presented. Second, because they immerse the audience in passivity, underestimating their intelligence, creativity and engagement potential.

This is a clear result of the creative team’s lack of confidence in the material they have produced; which is only more evident in the direction of mediocre action scenes by Lopes and Katleman. Unlike what happens in the anime — where these moments are treated as visual spectacles responsible for deepening characters, relationships and speeding up the plot — the remake treats them as a script obligation, using a rude irreverence as a way to make up for the lack of quality technique of what is seen on screen. Although Cho, Shakir and Pineda are not professional fighters, the biggest problem is in the choreography, direction and editing encounter. All these elements leave a lot to be desired, referring in its worst moments to the horror show seen in the first season of Iron fist, another slip from Netflix, and far from the visual perfection of the carefully crafted original animation.

If it fails in this regard, at least the trio of protagonists shines when they have space to interact organically with each other, which reinforces the good cast of actors and only proves that certain things cannot change: the entire character characterization in the script, perhaps the only element of the series that works without reservations, was in charge of Hajime Yatate and Keiko Nobumoto. The Japanese duo of scriptwriters, coming from the original work, struggle to preserve the identity of the trio as much as possible — and it shows. It’s just a pity that the work of these masters is marred by the crude insertion of ill-thought-out and poorly written conflicts by the American team. Not to mention the sadness of revisiting the composer’s genius Yoko Kanno, back in command of the soundtrack of Cowboy Bebop, in a production that not only disrespects, but directly hurts the experience proposed by the anime.

Yes, because by paying homage to the original work only by carefully reproducing superfluous elements — the violence, the costumes, the character design, the location design and even the puppy Ein, who ends up totally neglected by the plot — the Netflix remake presents Cowboy Bebop stripped of all its involving, meandering and unhurried pace, as well as its existentialist reflection. The TV series doesn’t even work to update questionable aspects of the anime, such as sexist humor (already in the first scene there is an attempt at a joke involving the breasts of a criminal), or the instrumentalization of characters in favor of the protagonists’ journey. Vicious (Alex Hassell) earns more screen time, but only to have his relevance deflated with a personality filled with the most boring villainous clichés. And Julia (Elena Satine) gains more agency, but at the shocking cost of absolutely everything that characterizes it until today.

The most appalling thing is to realize that the series of Cowboy Bebop it takes 10 episodes of at least 40 minutes to freely adapt just five chapters of the animation. During this time, he hammers out the same information about his characters, reiterates the gears of his universe, and relies constantly on empty and embarrassing self-homages. Still, it offers far less immersion than the original — which has its entire plot revealed in a matter of minutes. For the spectator who doesn’t know the anime, what remains is a cheap drama that breaks the mood of casual fun and doesn’t even compensate for its narrative inconstancy with a visual spectacle. If you choose to embark on this journey, you may find solace in great music and charismatic actors, but it’s more likely that the experience will be… A weight to bear.