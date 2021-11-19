Cristina Mortágua rebuts criticism for considering profile on OnlyFans: ‘Puritans on duty’ | celebrities



Rio – Cristina Mortágua returned to Instagram to rebut the criticism she received after considering the creation of a profile on OnlyFans, a subscription adult content site, at the suggestion of fans. This Thursday (18), the former model shared an old photo in which she poses only in lingerie and said: “I am amazed when I see macho men and women judging the choice of women.”

“Now that people are giving me ideas to join Onlyfans, I’m being discriminated against. My loves, I’m very proud of my magazine cover past. less than Sergio Chapelin,” recalled Cristina.

Then, the former A Fazenda questions the attitude of internet users in relation to the adult content platform. “Why, today, at the height of feminism, where a woman decides which place she wants to be and which place she doesn’t want to be, do I have to let the puritans on duty make my choices? Wanna guess? Pay my bills and it’s not the basics, no, it’s my luxuries that I haven’t known what it means for 2 years”, he shot.

“I still don’t know if I’ll join the platform. My priority is to get the medication right to live better. The only thing I’d like today is to get some sun because the sun stimulates melatonin and walk on the beach, which for me is a therapy” , she finished.

Cristina Mortágua was encouraged by fans to open a channel on OnlyFans after reporting the financial difficulties she faces because she is unemployed. The former model revealed that she has also faced depression and even shared a farewell letter on social media, worrying family and close friends.

