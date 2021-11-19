Crusoe: Chile heads to the extremes

× Reproduction: Social Media

Since the end of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, in 1990, Chile did not live such polarized days, says the Crusoe. For the first round of presidential elections, scheduled for next Sunday (21), the country has for the first time two candidates from the extremes of the political spectrum ahead in polls.

“The similarities with Brazil are unavoidable. The candidate at the forefront of Chilean polls is the lawyer José Antonio Kast, 55 years old and member of the republican party. He has between 22% and 36% of voting intentions. Kast appeals to those nostalgic for the military period and to many middle-class families who ask for a return to the past.”

“The ‘counterrevolutionary’ has a liberal profile in the economy, something Bolsonaro promised to adopt but failed to deliver. For the rest, he is equal to the Brazilian as a conservative in social matters. Stands against abortion and same-sex marriage.”

“Gabriel Boric, Kast’s most likely opponent in the second round, is 35 years old and began to stand out in youth protests in 2011. In the latest polls, it registered between 18% and 30% of voter preference. Boric is from a group of more radical parties than Bachelet’s traditional Socialist Party.”