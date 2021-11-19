Cruzeiro: ‘The world has to fall for a club to be relegated with 47 points,’ says Luxa about the risk of Serie C – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro



Cruzeiro managed to add only one point against Sampaio Corrêa, in Maranhão, on Thursday (18th). The tie, by 1-1, left the two teams with 47 points in Série B do Brasileirão, with a round to go before the end of the tournament. This score still does not mathematically guarantee teams in the second division.

Despite that, Cruzeiro and Sampaio Corrêa played a very weak game technically in the second stage, with only one submission, by Raposa. In a press conference after the match, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo admitted that the teams actually managed the game in the final stretch and also highlighted that the score of 47 points is ‘safe’ to remain in Serie B.

“We’ve been in football for a long time. The two teams began to manage the result. I could go forward, but I played with a defender, with a steering wheel, I played to the side of the field, because the result [empate] advanced to 47 points. And regardless of not defining, the world has to fall so that, for the first time, a club would drop with 47 points. And we still have the game against Nautico, which is the last one of the season, to add points. We’re going to have a full house, farewell to Rafael Sóbis, Cabral, we’re going to have the possibility of looking for a positive result”, he said.

Since Serie B started to be played in the current format, in 2006, only one team has dropped to Serie C, totaling 47 points at the end of the 38 rounds: Icasa, from Ceará, in 2011, this being the highest score of a relegation until today.

The risk of Cruzeiro falling to the third division, according to UFMG mathematicians, is 0.002%. And to confirm the permanence in the 37th round, Fox will need to hope that at least one of these results happens: Remo doesn’t beat Vasco, this Friday, at 7pm, in Rio de Janeiro; or Londrina tripping in front of Vila Nova, in Goiânia, also this Friday, at 9:30 pm; or Ponte Preta lost to Confiança, in Sergipe, on Saturday, at 4:30 pm.

In the farewell of the Brazilian, the Luxa team will receive the Náutico, in Mineirão, in a game with a date yet to be defined.

