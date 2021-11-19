Cuba: opponent says government is brutal and ‘revolution has aged’ – News

Cuban opposition leader Yunior García said on Thursday (18), upon arriving in Madrid, Spain, that the Cuban government’s dictatorship is brutal with the population. García stated that the new generations are mobilizing against the government to demand changes in the country.

“My generation did not ingest the same strange compote as our grandparents, it did not affect us”, declared Yunior García in an interview with Agência EFE. He points out that social media has been a meeting place where people can “applaud and claim”.

García, a 39-year-old actor, left Havana and landed at Barajas airport in Madrid, accompanied by his wife and on a 90-day tourist visa, helped by people and organizations from Spain and his country, whom he did not want. give details due to possible reprisals.

See the interview below, in Spanish:

Aware of the generational differences in Cuba, García compared the ideas of the Cuban “regime” to a “strange compote” that his grandparents ingested and that does not affect today’s youth. What, according to the Cuban opposition leader, was initially a “beautiful revolution” is now “a revolution that has aged and become the very one they wanted to destroy”.

For this reason, García urges the Cuban people to “become aware and never again allow such abuses, lose their fear and put an end to unfounded terror.” The artist values ​​a very important element for the new Cuban generations, access to the internet and social networks, which allowed him to carry out what they have already called the “applause revolution”, since the networks have become a place “where they can applaud us “.

“I’m not a bronze statue”

In response to those who questioned him for leaving Cuba, the actor said he would like to be more courageous and that he is human, not the “bronze statue” that some believe. In Spain, the Cuban dissident said he felt useful to be able to do something real for his home country without thinking about anything else, and that he is now closer to achieving it.

When talking about fear, Yunior García assumed that, “when you are so afraid, you suddenly lose all fear”, and that, “when you think you can’t feel it anymore, it comes in another day, worse than before”.

García said that he loses his fear thanks to the strength given by his wife and mother-in-law, who in a moment of crisis advised him to “raise his head”, as they will always be together, “under any circumstances”. When talking about the family, the actor can’t help but wonder if something will happen to the relatives, although this is something he tries to forget.

But the opponent believes that Cuba cannot be “dehumanized” to harm him. As for the son who stayed in Cuba, García hopes that he doesn’t have to go through what his generation has suffered with “terrible indoctrination”, and hopes that he will become “a true revolutionary, in the real sense of the word”.