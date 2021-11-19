Cuban woman who, at 16, had a relationship with Maradona says Argentine raped her while her mother was outside her bedroom | World

Mavys Álvarez, a 16-year-old Cuban woman who had a relationship with Argentine Diego Maradona, told the press that the Argentine even raped her in a bedroom while her mother was outside.

The statements were given to the Infobae website on Thursday (19).

The episode described by Álvarez took place in Havana, the capital of Cuba. She claims she was in a room in a house with Maradona, and her mother entered the house to try to see her daughter.

The mother knocked on the bedroom door, which was locked.

“Maradona covered my mouth so I wouldn’t scream, so I wouldn’t say anything, and abused me. My mother came to see me at the house where we were staying in Havana, and Diego didn’t want to open the bedroom door. My mom knocked, and it wouldn’t open. [Ele] raped me. That’s what happened,” she told Infobae.

Second visit to Argentina

Álvarez went to Buenos Aires to testify in a process involving people close to Maradona and who allegedly participated in alleged crimes committed by the Argentine, who died on November 25, 2020.

Maradona met Álvarez when he went to Cuba for treatment for his drug addiction.

There is a lawsuit in Argentina’s court in which they are asked to investigate what happened on a trip she took to Argentina in 2001, when Álvarez, who is now 37, was 16 years old.

She reported that she spent two and a half months in Argentina and that she couldn’t leave the house alone. In addition, she underwent surgery to enlarge her breasts, even without her parents’ permission.

How she entered the country is also investigated, as she did not even have the necessary documentation for that at the time.

People who were close to Maradona, such as Guillermo Coppola (a businessman), Omar Suárez and Gabriel Buono (friends of Maradona) are investigated in the process.

2 of 2 Mavys Álvarez in Buenos Aires, November 18, 2021 — Photo: Javier Gonzalez Toledo / AFP Mavys Álvarez in Buenos Aires, November 18, 2021 — Photo: Javier Gonzalez Toledo / AFP