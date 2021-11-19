Cup scores: Flamengo wins, but Atlético-MG still has a chance to win the Brazilian title on Tuesday | athletic-mg

Deputy leader with 63 points, Flamengo visit Inter on Saturday, and Grêmio on Tuesday, probably saving strength, since there is the Libertadores final on 11/27. On the same days (Saturday and Tuesday), Galo receives Juventude, and then visits Palmeiras.
If they win both, Atlético reach 77 points. And, if Fla doesn’t beat their rivals from Rio Grande do Sul, they will be able to score a maximum of 77 points, but with one less victory (24 against 23).
Atlético-MG fans try to contain anxiety for the Brazilian title — Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético-MG
In this scenario, Atlético are champions at Allianz Parque, against Palmeiras (at 21:30). Of course, as long as they win their commitments in the next two rounds, and Flamengo won’t get any victory in Porto Alegre. Today, the math department at UFMG points out 98.2% of chances for Galo to finally be two-time champion. Flamengo’s probability of a trio is only 1.8%.
Palmeiras, which can be on the balance in an early decision of the 2021 Brazilian, was practically discarded mathematically from the fight. By losing to São Paulo in the derby, Abel Ferreira’s team has a maximum of 73 points. In other words, a victory by Galo against Juve, on Saturday, takes Verdão out of the competition.
The games between Palmeiras x Atlético, and Grêmio x Flamengo were brought forward to Tuesday precisely because São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will play the Libertadores final on Saturday, 11/27, in Montevideo.
Currently, the Brazilian table presents a rare situation. Atlético and Flamengo have the same number of games, 32. Both have one game in hand. Fla “pays” the game of the 2nd round against Grêmio, on Tuesday. Galo, on the other hand, has the 32nd round match, against Bahia, scheduled for December 2nd.
If Flamengo score three points against Gre-Nal, and Atlético only beat Juventude, both will have
- Sat: Youth (home)
- Tuesday: Palms (outside)
- 11/28: Fluminense (house)
- 11/2: Bahia: (outside)
- 5/12: Bragantino (house)
- 9/12: Guild (outside)
- Sat: Inter (outside)
- Tuesday: Guild (outside)
- 11/30: Ceará (house)
- 12/3: Sport (outside)
- 12/6: Santos: (home)
- 12/9: Atlético-GO (outside)