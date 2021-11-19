Curry Scores 40, Warriors Makes 36-8 in Last Quarter and Beats Cavs to Turn | nba

Golden State Warriors fans are used to third magic spells. This time it was the last room. With 13 points behind at the start, the NBA’s best team of the season’s start took off for a 104-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, away from home, on Thursday night. The score in the fourth half was 36 to 8 for the San Francisco team.

The NBA’s biggest hoop, Stephen Curry scored 40 points – 20 in the last quarter alone – in yet another show. There were nine three-point baskets in 16 attempts. Draymond Green was another standout, with 14 assists – and just four points, the star’s typical game. Nemanja Bjelica had 14 points and collaborated in decisive moments.

1 of 3 Stephen Curry Juggles — Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images Stephen Curry juggles — Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

It was the 13th victory in 15 duels in the first month of the season. The Warriors have the league’s best defense and third-best offense on points per 100 possessions. There are 38 straight games with 100 points or more – the second place in this statistic is the Utah Jazz, with eight. Golden State’s next challenge is this Friday, against the Detroit Pistons, away from home.

On the other side, the Cavaliers were coming from the game the night before (defeat to the Brooklyn Nets) and trip back to Cleveland. They did three-quarters close to perfection, but couldn’t hold back the avalanche in the final 12 minutes. With several embezzlements – check below – , it fell to Darius Garland to lead the team, with 25 points and five assists.

Kevin Love scored 17 with seven rebounds, while Dean Wade collaborated with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The team has a campaign of nine wins and eight losses, in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, and will meet the Brooklyn Nets again, this time at home, on the 22nd.

Cavaliers

Darius Garland (25 pts, 5 asts, 7 turnovers)

Dean Wade (17 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts)

Kevin Love (17 pts, 7 rebs)

Ed Davis (7 pts, 14 rebs)

warriors

Stephen Curry (40 pts, 4 rebs, 6 asts, 9 threes)

Draymond Green (4 pts, 14 asts)

Nemanja Bjelica (14 pts)

Andrew Wiggins (12 pts)

Cavaliers

Evan Mobley (elbow)

Jarrett Allen (sick)

Cedi Osman (back)

Colin Sexton (knee)

Lauri Markkanen (covid)

warriors

James Wiseman (knee)

Klay Thompson (Reconditioning)

Andre Iguodala (hip)

2 of 3 Draymond Green celebrates in Cleveland — Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images Draymond Green celebrates in Cleveland — Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

Assists

Cavaliers 22

Warriors 36 (in 41 field shots)

Points in the bottle

Cavaliers 36

Warriors 48

rebounds

Cavaliers 58

warriors 38

second chance points

Cavaliers 21

Warriors 7

Court shots

Cavaliers 34/80 (42.5%)

Warriors 41/83 (49.4%)

three shots

Cavaliers 12/39 (30.8%)

Warriors 15/43 (34.9%)

Stephen Curry 9/16 (56.2%)

free throws

Cavaliers 9/16 (56.2%)

Warriors 7/8 (87.5%)

3 of 3 Score Chart — Photo: NBA Score Chart — Photo: NBA

First Period – Cavaliers 29 to 27: The home team started well and opened 13 points, but the team with the best campaign in the NBA hit the scoreboard soon after. Curry started with 9 points, while Garland scored 10. But the standout was Bjelica, with 12 points – 5 hits in 7 shots on the court.

Second Period – Cavaliers 25 to 24: Darius Garland scored 8 more points, 18 total, and led the home team. The Cavs went into half-time with 7 offensive rebounds to just one, 12 points of second chances to 2. The Warriors imposed their usual rhythm of play, with 16 assists in 19 baskets. Balanced Duel, and score from 54 to 51 at halftime.

Third period – Cavaliers 27 to 17: The Warriors have an 8.8 point advantage over opponents in the third quarter, on average. It’s the biggest difference of any team in any quarter in the NBA. Not tonight. The Cavs ran over in the end, with 11 points from Kevin Love, 17 total. The hosts dominated rebounds and second chance points. With the exception of Curry, Golden State had 4 of 20 in the perimeter. Score from 81 to 68.

Fourth Period – Warriors 36 to 8: Stephen Curry scored 20 points in the last leg, an avalanche with the right to four baskets from the perimeter. The Warriors took the lead and still opened up a considerable advantage against an exhausted and stunned team. It is the team’s 13th victory in 15 games, a campaign worthy of the dynasty’s times.

Cavaliers

11/22 – Nets (home)

11/24 – Suns (home)

11/27 – Magic (home)

warriors

11/19 – Pistons (out)

11/21 – Raptors (home)

11/24 – Sixers (home)

Miami Heat 112

Washington Wizards 97

Memphis Grizzlies 120

Los Angeles Clippers 108

Minnesota Timberwolves 115

San Antonio Spurs 90

Denver Nuggets 89

Philadelphia 76ers 103