Dani Alves receives the lowest salary allowed by the Spanish League in Barcelona | spanish football

Daniel Alves arrived at Barcelona with idol status, but this is not reflected in the player’s salary. According to the Spanish press, the 38-year-old from Bahia receives the lowest salary in the Catalan squad, in addition to being the lowest amount allowed by “La Liga” .

La Vanguardia and Marca have published that the former São Paulo player receives 155 thousand euros in Barça (something close to R$ 980 thousand) a year. The substandard agreement was due to the great financial crisis experienced by the club. The athlete’s great desire to return to Camp Nou was also decisive.

In recent weeks, Barcelona have also invested in hiring Xavi as a coach. Along with the former Al-Sadd coach, his technical committee also arrived, which also arrived for a value below standards.

In addition to the agreed fixed amount, Dani Alves has some high bonuses in bond cases. A strategy that the club has adopted in general, to soften the investment in the payroll.

The player stated in his presentation that he intends to renew with the club at least until the World Cup in Qatar, in 2022. Despite that, what, unlike the salary, is nothing low in the full-back’s contract, is the termination clause: 100 million euros.