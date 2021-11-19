Danielle Winits poses in a sexy bikini and lavishes on voluminous decolletage

The actress Danielle Winits returned to squandering beauty and fitness on social media. Currently 47 years old, the beauty stole the show while posing on Maragogi beach, in Alagoas. with a thin bikini, she left her curves in great evidence.

In the very short caption of the post, she played with a meme that has been successful on social media. “Good morning without a filter,” she wrote, which received thousands of likes for her publication. In the comments box, of course, fans and friends left messages full of praise.

Check out Danielle Winits’ post on social media:

judgments

At the end of last year, GloboPlay platform announced the debut of the soap opera Kubanacan, a success that featured Danielle Winits in 2003, in the catalogue. On that occasion, the famous woman was interviewed by the Extra newspaper, the artist revealed that was very judged on that occasion. Even before turning 30, she explains that she hadn’t even posed without clothes.

“I was very judged. It felt like I needed to prove something all the time. I wondered why I couldn’t be what I wanted and do what I wanted. As if putting on a breast were a crime or showing up dating or separating. So, I put myself in this place. In a very clever way, I gave people what they expected of me. On the other hand, I built a strong, less anxious woman who now knows how to say no”.

Maturity

In another moment, the blonde says she didn’t regret it and assured her that it was all worth it. “I say that 20s and 30s are torture. My God! It’s a constant anxiety, a demand… And I was always charged for everything, that was a storm. Even for posing nude twice I was criticized: ‘Wow, but are you going to pose again?’. Yes! I wanted to have beautiful photos to keep, I did it because I felt good, beautiful, confident, because the money was excellent and the artist is a worker, yes!”, he said.

“When I turned 40 it was so liberating leaving this place… I no longer gave a shit about what they would say about me, if they would invent things, censor me. Gave me another drive. To live each day at once and be grateful for it, not wanting to know what the future will be like. I have absolutely no control over this. I can only do my best here and now. I don’t regret anything so far. I’d rather regret what I didn’t do”.