Dasa buys the occupational health network Mantris and the Argentine Laboratorio de Medicina

THE Dasa (DASA3) announced the purchase of Mantris, a network specialized in occupational health, with the objective of integrating yet another branch in the strategy of constituting an ecosystem of health.

THE company acquired has 210 outpatient clinics, 930 accredited clinics and serves 510,000 lives. The value of the operation was not disclosed.

According to the Strategy, Legal and ESG director at Dasa, Sergio Ricardo, it is the first time that a large group in the sector has carried out a similar acquisition. “It’s not that common because it’s always been seen as an obligation for companies, and we see it as a huge opportunity to offer new insights into each company’s employee health needs,” he tells broadcast.

With Mantris, Dasa intends to integrate solutions for companies (strengthening the B2B arm) together with its data intelligence area, as a way to promote health prevention in the corporate environment and mitigate costs.

“We will make care more and more ‘figital’, which is the hybrid that combines physical proximity together with more digital care. It can create a new opportunity for healthcare management, and not simply disease management, as the Brazilian healthcare market works today”, says Ricardo.

With the solution, the director says that one of the main goals of the network is to reduce staff turnover. “The biggest commitment is to support companies to make health more sustainable, to help them not to lose their employees, so that these teams have a lower turnover (turnover)”.

Mantris offers services both in units installed within the companies and in partner groups with street units: they are occupational medicine offices, but they offer services to employees of the companies that hire them.

According to Ricardo, Dasa will offer two contracting modules for companies: offering customized services by company, tools for managing the portfolio of employees, or a technological service for digital BI management.

Medicine laboratory

Dasa also announced that, through its subsidiary Diagnostics Maipú por Imágenes, it acquired 100% of Laboratório de Medicina, from Argentina.

The company operates, in Buenos Aires, in the provision of clinical analysis laboratory services and, according to Dasa, its operational technical nucleus adds greater processing capacity, complementing the activities of Diagnostics Maipú. “The acquisition will be carried out entirely with local resources, without the need for any additional contribution from the company”, he stated.

The value of the transactions was not informed.