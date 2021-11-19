David Luiz has a chance to achieve a historic feat for the club

The last great reinforcement of Flamengo’s defense, David Luiz, has the chance to achieve a historic feat in football. If the red-black team wins the Libertadores against Palmeiras, on the 27th of the month, the player will join the select list of players who have already won a Champions League and a Libertadores during their career.

The defender was Champions League champion in 2011/12 by Chelsea, from England, in the final against Bayern Munich. The match, which ended in a draw by 1-1, was taken to penalties and was charged by David Luiz himself, who scored the goal. At the time, he was also called up for the Brazilian national team and, in 2014, he participated in his first and only World Cup. Now, in 2021, David Luiz could be champion of the Libertadores by Flamengo and become the 8th Brazilian to win both continental competitions.

Since David Luiz arrived at Flamengo, the defender has participated in six games and won them all, without conceding a goal, having a 100% efficiency advantage. Currently, he is the key player who can guarantee the red-black victory against Palmeiras in Montevideo. In addition, David Luiz receives a lot of affection from the fans and his teammates.

“He’s a guy who’s been very important to our squad because he’s helping us on and off the field,” said Michael about David Luiz, in an interview on FlaTV after the dispute against São Paulo.

Another player who has also reached this milestone is the former Flamengo right-back Rafinha. In 2012-13, he won the Champions League for Bayern Munich and, in 2019, he was one of the key players in Flamengo’s victory in the Libertadores final.

See the complete list of players who have already won the Libertadores and Champions League: