Dayane is unmasked after ripping Rico’s jacket · TV News

Dayane Mello was finally unmasked after tearing Rico Melquiades’ jacket in A Fazenda 13. After surviving the farm, Aline Mineiro came back with everything and asked who had done the damage to Alagoas’ clothes, despite already knowing the answer. Arcrebiano de Araújo replied: “It was Day, I saw it.”

As soon as she arrived at the headquarters, the ex-panicat approached the place where the piece was and asked if anyone would comment on what had happened. “It was cut with a knife, just so you know. Do you know who it was?”, asked Leo Lins’ girlfriend. “Fuck,” replied Gui Araujo.

“I know. It was Day who took the knife and tore Rico’s sweatshirt. I saw it,” assumed Bil. “I can say it wasn’t me,” replied the model. “Are you going to say it wasn’t you? No need, the whole of Brazil saw it, because it’s recorded. It’s extreme evil,” continued Aline.

Without a reaction, Rico remained silent and avoided setting up a shack. “Did you see?” he asked Aline again. “She cut it with the knife, I won’t be choked with things anymore”, assured the ex-panicat.

Bil then explained that he had not commented on the situation to avoid gossip in the house. “I’ve seen it for a long time, I didn’t want to talk until someone asked like that”, justified the model, who also lamented: “This is very serious”.

MC Gui, who is next to Dayane, gave the model a tug on the ear: “That’s awesome too. To tear your clothes is to shoot yourself in the foot”, complained the funkeiro.

People!!! The canine snake was exposed by Aline (still on the jacket) and still denied that it was her!!! what canine #Disposal of the Farmpic.twitter.com/QNoQFcPOSb — Fagner Fagundes (@FagnerFagundes4) November 19, 2021

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Unlike what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fees. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, news programs and programs shown on the station.

