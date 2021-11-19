DDR5 memories are exhausted due to shortage of components

They’ve barely arrived and they’ve already disappeared

With the arrival of 12th Generation Intel Core Alder Lake Processors, at DDR5 memories made their debut on the market. But those who didn’t buy, can’t buy more, at least not so soon. The big problem with the lack of this component is that those who started to build their system based on Alder Lake, and only lack RAM memory, will hardly be able to complete the PC now.

In general, the lack of primary components to manufacture any hardware is already well known. But being specific in the case of DDR5 memories, the shortage of PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) it is the main cause of the lack of supply of DDR5 modules to the global market.

According to sources on the 12Chip website, the cost of PMIC chips for DDR5 cost about 10 times more compared to the equivalent chip used in DDR4 modules. The worst thing about this situation is that she should only improve in at least 35 weeks. In other words, it is only in the second half of the year that this situation should start to change, which matches most of the estimates regarding the return to normalization in the semiconductor industry.

The manufacture of DDR5 modules has a particularity compared to DDR4. The new technology has the power management in the module itself. This makes the DDR5 memory able to get power “direct” from the power supply and this is done by the PMIC chip. Maybe if it wasn’t for this difference, it could be that the DDR5 modules were more present in the market.



They exist some Z690 motherboard models that support DDR4 modules, so whoever opted for one of these models, still has a chance to enjoy their i5-12600K, i7-12700K or i9-12900K. Estimates for the lack of this item in the market pointed to happen after a few months after launch, but things are worse than you think.

It is still possible to find DDR5 modules in Brazil, even though it is quite difficult, and with very high prices, making a technology that, in some cases, will become common, something for an enthusiast at the moment.

