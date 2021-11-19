December PS Plus game may have been discovered

Heavenly Bodies could be one of December’s PS Plus games

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus, subscription service of PlayStation, they are certainly looking forward to the December games. And one of the bonds from the last month of the year may have been discovered.

In keeping with a tradition of releasing free games to subscribers every first Tuesday of the month, December games should be available for download on December 7th.

Apparently these games launched directly on the service have a kind of marketing agreement with the Japanese company, posts on PlayStation Blog and the like are carried out for the promotion of the title.

A game that fits this assumption is Heavenly Bodies which hits the market on December 7th for PC, PS4 and PS5.

Official game description:

”Discover the constant nuances of zero gravity in this challenging physics game with multiple scenarios inspired by the exploits of space explorers and researchers throughout history.

Alone or with a friend via the local coop, you can control your astronaut’s arms with the left and right arrow keys to push, pull and scale the physically authentic scenarios of a scientific research station.

With the help of just the command center’s radio, you’ll have to use your sharp mind and skillful arms to assemble space telescopes, maintain fragile solar panels, and research space botany. But without gravity, nothing is still, safe and uncomplicated.

At first, you may fumble in the vastness of space, but over time, it will move gracefully in zero gravity.”

Nothing has been confirmed so far, so take this information as a rumor!

Via: comic book

