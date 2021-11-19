Dedé Santana is sick and postpones the circus debut

Dedé Santana, eternal member of Trapalhões, 85 years old, got sick this Thursday morning(18) and had to postpone the debut of the circus Teatro Itinerante Dedé Santana, in Rio de Janeiro. The project’s debut was rescheduled for next week.

According to information from the press office, the comedian did not need to be hospitalized, he is undergoing routine tests, but was advised by his doctor to postpone the event.

Dedé Santana would be honored this Thursday night (18), for his 85-year career. The comedian is the son of circus artists and debuted in the ring at 03 months of age.

In an interview with Revista Quem, in June, he told about his beginnings in the circus art. “I was born in the circus, I did everything, I was a clown, I walked the globe of death, and everything else. So, when he told me the name of the piece, I agreed, but when I saw the text I freaked out. It was nothing I expected. It was heavy drama. In the end, he goes back to comedy. I faced it with courage”, he said at the time.

Dede Santana. (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

