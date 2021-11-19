Defender Marllon joins the Labor Court and collects more than R$ 6 million from Corinthians

Defender Marllon, who now defends Cuiabá, filed a lawsuit against Corinthians in the Labor Court this week. The defender charges R$ 6,128,623.63 from the club. The athlete left Timão just over eight months ago.

The information was published by GE it’s the my helm had access to the file. The action takes place at the 9th Labor Court of São Paulo and the hearing between the parties is scheduled for May 10, 2022.

The amount of R$6.1 million charged by the player refers to salaries, image rights integrated with the salary, Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS) and other fines.

Marllon defended Corinthians between the beginning of 2018 and March 2021, in this last month, the player terminated his contract to transfer to Cuiabá. During this period, the defender was loaned to Bahia and Cruzeiro.

For Corinthians, Marllon played 34 games, including 12 wins, 11 draws and 11 defeats. During the period, the player received two yellow cards and was sent off once. The defender even made part of the squad that was Paulistão Champion in 2019.

Values ​​requested by Marllon in the labor lawsuit against Corinthians

2020 salaries (eleven months) – BRL 2,539,145.62 (BRL 172,260.00 + image right integration, of BRL 58,571.42 (monthly average) = BRL 230,831.42 x 11)

(BRL 172,260.00 + image right integration, of BRL 58,571.42 (monthly average) = BRL 230,831.42 x 11) 2021 salaries (three months) – BRL 734,359.26 (BRL 186,215.00 + image right integration, of BRL 58,571.42 (monthly average) = BRL 244,786.42 x 3)

(BRL 186,215.00 + image right integration, of BRL 58,571.42 (monthly average) = BRL 244,786.42 x 3) 13th salary of 2020 – BRL 211,595.46

Vacations + 1/3 of 2020 – BRL 282,126.58

13th salary of 2021 – BRL 61,196.60

Vacations + 1/3 of 2021 – BRL 81,595.26

FGTS in the period – BRL 400,295.81

Fine art. 477, of the CLT – BRL 244,786.42

Fine art. 467, of the CLT – BRL 1,573,525.62

Attorney’s fees for loss of suit – BRL 612,862.36

TOTAL – BRL 6,128,623.63

