Deforestation in the Amazon exceeds 13 thousand km² between August 2020 and July 2021, according to data from Prodes | Environment

The area deforested in the Amazon was 13,235 km² between August 2020 and July 2021, according to official figures from the federal government released this Thursday (18) by the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe).

The numbers are from the annual report of the Project for Monitoring Deforestation in the Legal Amazon by Satellite (Prodes), considered the most accurate for measuring annual rates. It is different from the Real-Time Deforestation Detection System (Deter), which shows monthly alerts and already signaled an increasing trend in devastation.

In the previous edition, the number was 10,851 km² between August 2019 and July 2020. An 22% increase between the two reports.

It is the largest area since 2006, when Prodes identified 14,286 km² of deforestation. The highest rate in the historical series was registered in 2004, when 27 thousand km² of deforested area were registered by the system.

However, from 2009 to 2014, the deforestation rate dropped from 7.4 thousand km² to 5 thousand km², its lowest level. Since 2015, the number of deforested area has increased, reaching more than 10 thousand km² in 2019, with 10,129km² and 2020 with 10,851km².

Out of step with the promises

The high rate of deforestation is at odds with the promises presented by the Brazilian delegation at the 26th Climate Conference in Glasgow, COP26, in Scotland.

On the first day of the event – which took place between November 1st and 13th – the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, announced that Brazil should eliminate illegal deforestation in 2028. The previous target stipulated 2030.

15% reduction per year until 2024;

40% reduction per year in 2025 and 2026;

50% reduction in 2027;

Zero illegal deforestation in 2028.

The measures were announced for implementation from 2022, which coincides with the data that the folder already had in hand: the document released on Thursday was “shelved” since October 27, days before the COP26.

This Wednesday (17), the National Union of Federal Public Servants in the Area of ​​Science and Technology of the Aerospace Sector released a statement alleging that the federal government hid the report during the conference.