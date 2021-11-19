Deforestation in the Amazon reaches 13,235 km², the largest area in the last 15 years – Sustainability

BRASILIA – Brazil registered the highest deforestation rate in the last 15 years in the so-called Legal Amazon, which encompasses the territory of nine states. This Thursday, the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) agency of the Ministry of Science and Technology, informed that, between August 2020 and July 2021, 13,235 square kilometers of forest were deforested in the region. In response, the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, stated that the federal government will act “with force against any environmental crime”. This volume is 21.97% greater than the record in the same 12-month period, when the devastated area was 10,851 km².

The data consolidated by the Project for Monitoring Deforestation in the Legal Amazon by Satellites (Prodes) is known as the most accurate technical information on measuring deforestation in the country. To arrive at the survey, the situation of 106 priority scenes in all states was detailed that make up the region.

Pará is the state with the highest deforestation rate, accounting alone for 5,257 km² of devastation, equivalent to 39.72% of the total area. Amazonas is the second most affected state, with 2,347 km² (17.73%), followed by Mato Grosso, with 2,263 (17.10%).

The data is contrary to the environmental protection discourse that the Bolsonaro government presented in United Nations (UN) Climate Conference, COP-26, with the argument that it has protected the Amazon. Since 2019, when Bolsonaro took over the government, the volume of deforestation in the region has practically doubled. The index measured from July 2017 to August 2018 was 7,536 km² of deforestation in the region.

In 2019, the volume jumped to 10,129 km². Last year, at a new high, it reached 10,851 km². Now, it reaches 13,235 km², only behind what was seen in 2006, when the deforested area reached 14,286 km², during the Lula government.

Deforestation accounts for nearly half of Brazil’s greenhouse gas emissions. According to studies, there are already areas in the Amazon that emit more CO2 than they absorb, given the advance of deforestation and fires.

The fact that the INPE document with official data is dated October 27th is noteworthy, but it was only released on November 18th, that is, the information was only known 22 days after the document was prepared and after close the COP. According to a note from the union of workers in the Science and Technology area, the government and the direction of Inpe would have been aware of the data since mid-October, but only now has there been an approval for disclosure. Asked about the difference in dates, the minister stated that he only had contact with the data this Thursday.

Difficulties in receiving donations

The numbers also expose the difficulty that Brazil will have to overcome international distrust in discussions on the environment. as the state showed this Thursday, the series of commitments reviewed and assumed in Glasgow, was not enough to unlock billionaire contributions from European countries to the Amazon Fund, a mechanism that received foreign donations to finance actions to protect the forest. The entry of new resources was blocked in the first year of Bolsonaro’s administration because of the accelerated destruction of the biome. Germany says it does not intend to give more money until Brazil demonstrates how it will implement its COP commitments. Norway wants to see another substantial reduction in deforestation to resume donations.

“For me, it’s hard to see how Brazil will reduce deforestation next year by 15%, because it doesn’t have people, it doesn’t have funding and doesn’t have a lot of time,” said Heiko Thoms, the German ambassador, to state.

João Paulo Capobianco, former coordinator of the Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Amazon (2003-2008) and member of the Coalition Brasil Clima, Forests and Agriculture, criticizes “the fact that the note released by Inpe is from October 27th” , prior to the COP. “This is the first time that Prodes has not been released before or during the COP. The government went to Glasgow already aware of the deforestation rate, but, even so, did not inform the United Nations”, he said. “Another shocking factor is the increase in deforestation itself, which occurred despite years of massive investment in the presence of the Armed Forces in the Amazon. It only proves what was known by everyone following the environmental agenda: deforestation is fought with planning and interventions in strategically defined areas, and not by the mere displacement of thousands of soldiers, without internal planning, to an area of ​​continental dimensions”, he added.

“This is the real Brazil that the Bolsonaro government is trying to hide,” said Mauricio Voivodic, executive director of WWF-Brasil.

Ministries announce joint action; Milk speaks of ‘challenge’

The Ministries of Justice and the Environment announced this Thursday that they are preparing integrated actions, with the participation of police intelligence, to curb deforestation in the country. strength” to curb environmental crimes and allow the country to meet the goals assumed at COP-26 to eliminate illegal deforestation.

The Environment Minister, Joaquim Leite, stated that the government will need to be “more forceful” to fight deforestation, after recognizing that the numbers are still a “challenge”. “They do not reflect the performance of recent months, as we are being more present and the National Force, with Ibama and ICMBio, has been working in 23 municipalities on a permanent basis. I want to make it clear that the government will act decisively against any environmental crime. We have increased the number of men to 700, especially from the National Force.” In conclusion, he said that the government intends to expand the Guardians of the Biome operation, against fires.