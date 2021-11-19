Did you gain weight in maturity? Seven attitudes that help to face a diet without neuras – 11/19/2021

We know that around 45, 50 years old, a series of changes begin to happen in our bodies. One of the most common is gaining a few extra pounds. The feeling is that they arrive from nowhere and insist on staying at all costs. In the case of women, largely due to the drop in estrogen with the approach of menopause, this fat tends to be concentrated in the belly. I told on Instagram (follow me there @silviaruiz_ageless) about my case (I gained 7 kilos at 47 years old “out of the blue”) and received hundreds of messages reporting the same situation.

Several factors contribute to this weight gain in maturity, such as reduced natural aging metabolism, stress, lack of time for physical activity, sleepless nights, hormonal changes. And so it is easy to gain and difficult to lose weight.

Beyond the aesthetic issue (which can bother some, and not others), it is worth investigating whether these extra pounds are not accompanied by some issues such as increased cholesterol, triglycerides (fat in the blood) and so-called resistance insulinwhen the action of the hormone insulin, which transports glucose from the blood to the interior of cells, is decreased, causing glucose to accumulate in the blood, which can give rise to diabetes). Always worth a checkup first.

In my case, all I didn’t want to do was a diet full of neuras and prohibitions in my late fifties. Even because, throughout my life, I did countless of these, and the result was always suffering, it was to lose weight and then get fat all over again. The famous accordion effect. And all we don’t want to do in maturity is live a boring life of deprivation, right? And then you can lose weight without crazy and exaggerated diets?

The answer, according to Adriana Kachani, a nutritionist at the Psychiatry Institute of Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP, is yes, with some attitudes and changes in the relationship with food, it is possible to lose weight, in maturity and keep the weight in balance. And this has a lot to do with our behavior. She gave seven simple but efficient tips, which, if we always follow, the chances of the diet (whatever it is) working, are much greater:

Drink water

It seems obvious, everyone knows it’s important, but many people forget, others are lazy. Don’t wait for the thirst to arrive. “I like to always think about strategies that work for everyone. I, for example, offer and drink a glass of water every time a patient comes into my room throughout the day,” says nutri. It also indicates the use of apps that remind us to drink water. “Our body is 70% water. It is essential for everything to work as it should, the intestine, the skin, etc. This has a direct impact on weight loss.”

Create a physical activity and sleep routine

Adriana’s tip is to look for an activity that gives you pleasure. Do you like to dance? From martial fights? Always wanted to learn to skate? This is a good time to start. “It’s much easier for us to stay active doing what we like”, recommends nutri. No need to exaggerate if you are sedentary, but you need to start moving in some way. The other key thing is to have a proper sleep routine (something a lot of people missed in the pandemic). Try to go to bed earlier if you can.

Learn to read the signs of hunger and satiety

“Eat without screens, chewing well, sitting at the table,” she says. Chewing and tasting the flavors, enjoying what you’re eating and taking your time, makes it easier for us to know when to stop. The time when we are satiated and can stop eating. These signs we fail to notice when we eat distractedly.

Don’t judge yourself when eating something “unhealthy”

We keep thinking that we can only eat salad while on a diet. And when you catch yourself eating something that we know is less healthy, we think we’ve ruined everything. It is not how it works. Eating with guilt makes you throw everything in the air. “If you go to a store you love, does it make a difference to buy one or five pieces of clothing? Of course! It will cost a lot more. The same happens with food. A piece of cake, enjoyed calmly, then returning to the routine, is different of eating five slices. It’s not just eating salad that will lose weight, nor eating a slice of cake here and there without guilt.”

Reduce industrialized, without exaggeration

Industrialized help, they are practical in the running routine. Is it worth thinking about using frozen corn instead of canned one? For sure. An angel hair noodle in place of Miojo? Idem. But that doesn’t mean they have to be 100% eliminated from the diet. It’s worth balancing out and evaluating when you need to choose ready-to-eat meals, without guilt.

Don’t treat food as “junk” or “junk day”

Food is not garbage, everything has its place in the diet. When eating candy, a food that was out of your prediction, call it “extra,” not junk. Understand that it entered your diet because you felt like it, everything is fine. Enjoy and go back to the routine below. It’s not a meal off the diet that will put everything to waste.

don’t force yourself to eat what you don’t like

There are some fad foods when it comes to diet. But when it comes to losing weight, this is not the time to introduce foods you don’t like. Don’t like oatmeal? There are a thousand other options. “It’s important that we eat tasty things in our diet, this will make us more adherent to it. Things that we like and enjoy eating. We shouldn’t force one or the other food because they say it’s good for us. options that we like the most.”

No matter how old you are, it’s always time to start creating new healthier habits and, most importantly, one that we can maintain for life. Let’s go?