‘Didn’t like it’ · TV News

On the farm in A Fazenda 13, Valentina Francavilla decided to wash dirty clothes with Rico Melquiades because of the possibility of being eliminated. This Thursday morning (18th), the Italian called the new farmer to talk and explained the reason for the departure. “I didn’t like a lot of the things you did,” he said.

Ratinho’s ex-stage assistant said that she didn’t understand the fact that the ex-On Vacation with Ex fights with people, speaks ill of them and then treats them normally. She mentioned that she felt betrayed for not having been immunized by him in the previous farm. “I could have gone, and you saved Mileide [Mihaile], who wasn’t even from our group,” he lamented.

Rico heard everything and then explained his side. “Everyone speaks ill of everyone else and then speaks normally, proof of that is that we are talking here,” he began. “The issue of immunity, you will only understand when it is eliminated, because I made it very clear. Everyone was supposed to vote for Sthe [Sthefane Matos] and save you too,” he followed.

The conversation continued until Valentina claimed to have walked away from Rico because he was too close to Solange Gomes. “She humiliated me a lot,” argued the Italian. “You judge me and Sol so much, but you’re on Day’s side [Dayane Mello], which does the same things,” countered the former MTV.

“But I’ve never seen Day do anything bad,” defended the former SBT, who watched Dayane cut Rico’s jacket with a knife. “But me and Aline [Mineiro] we told you, don’t you believe?”, asked the man from Alagoas. “I’ve never seen it, I have to see it,” insisted the farmer.

Finally, Valentina asked Rico to go easy on Dayane. “She is a human being, she also has feelings. She is sensitive,” he appealed.

Check out an excerpt of the conversation below:

.@real_valentina talk with @RicoMelquiades and tells the Farmer what has made her angry these past few weeks. 👀 #The farm sign the @sigaplayplus and get access to 24-hour broadcast with 9 exclusive signals: https://t.co/UpWImxSIbXpic.twitter.com/YDLc2R7Wiq — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) November 18, 2021

.@real_valentina says she’s trying to settle down with everyone she cares about. 👀🤠 #The farm sign the @sigaplayplus and get access to 24-hour broadcast with 9 exclusive signals: https://t.co/UpWImxSIbXpic.twitter.com/U7m3jegPC7 — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) November 18, 2021

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#59 – What’s up with Dayane in The Farm 13?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos