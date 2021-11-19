Diego Souza tells Grêmio fans not to watch the matches

Diego Souza spoke about Grêmio’s situation in this Brasileirão and stated that anyone who is not confident with a comeback from the tricolor should not even watch the games. The statement, without a lot of sense, obviously didn’t catch on very well among Grêmio fans.

“From my heart, I give the Grêmio fan the following: believe. We have believed, let’s believe and we’ll continue to believe. And if you’re going to be thinking bad, don’t even see the game”, said Diego Souza

However, trying to clear his bar a little, later the player said that the players will make a difference to save Grêmio from the second division. And that’s because they are on the side of the Grêmio fans.

“Come with us and we will undoubtedly do it for you. Starting this Saturday, a new championship, we have that in our minds, it’s our life too”, completed Diego Souza.

However, this declaration by Diego Souza saying who can and who cannot watch Grêmio’s game is quite “silly”. Everyone has the right to watch the team’s game. The fan can no longer go to the stadium due to the punishment by the STJD, so does a player want to dictate who can watch the match?

Undoubtedly, this is not a statement that should be made, let alone followed. Each fan has the right to accompany their team, believing that the best will happen or not.

Certainly, the Gremista attacker passed this statement as it makes little sense. Unless you take it to the mystical side, which then depends on whether each person believes it or not.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA