Discover the mansion that was Madonna’s and now belongs to a millionaire dog, for sale for R$ 175 million; see video

MIAMI — A 4,74 thousand square meter mansion, located on the Miami seafront, was offered for sale for US$ 31.75 million, the equivalent of R$ 175 million in the current quotation of the Brazilian currency. The most curious thing about this story, however, is not the price, the heavenly view or the garden adorned with palm trees, but two other facts: the house belonged to the singer Madonna and is now owned by a millionaire dog, heir to the royalty.

Gunther VI is the German shepherd of a countess. He is the owner of all this land, which just overlooks the sea, is 30 meters long. The residence is ultra-private – whoever buys it will have only five neighbors nearby – and it is the only property there that has a pier and is for sale.

chemical castration: Pakistan’s parliament passes law allowing remedial action on repeat rapists

The interiors cover an area of ​​780 square meters, with 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, with its architecture and design worked in the Mediterranean style. In a video released by the real estate agency, it is possible to see all the magnificence of the place: a grand coral staircase, spacious kitchen, large living room with fireplace and intricate custom carpentry. Not to mention the lush landscaping that surrounds the land, with a fountain surrounded by four long palm trees and a garden with lots of green.

The rooms are wide and integrated, and the spaces seem even bigger with the white walls of the hallways, the pantry and the kitchen, which has an island with a stove, hood and hot tower. At the entrance, marble walls, with the decoration full of gold and black details. In the main room, even the ceiling is decorated with a geometric recess in shades of gold, and a white stone fireplace makes the room more cozy. A large wooden table with ten chairs is the central highlight of the pantry.

India: Five-day-old baby is abandoned in a manhole and rescued with the help of cats

in Madonna’s room

After learning about the sale of the mansion, the Queen of Pop posted on her Instagram profile, where she regrets that the property is being sold for more than what she sold two decades ago. “When you find out that a dog is selling your old house for three times what you sold,” the singer published.

Cantora used social media to regret the sale of the property Photo: Reproduction

Whoever buys the house and wants to relax by the pool will do so facing the sea and around an extensive green area, decorated with white stones – can you imagine inviting the family to a Sunday barbecue? The outdoor area is perfect for gathering friends, whether for the privacy of the place or the space for tables, chairs and cozy sun loungers.

Gunther VI, German Shepherd who owns a millionaire heritage Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

Gunther VI sleeps in Madonna’s bedroom, in a red velvet dog bed, but the wealthy German Shepherd will soon stop running the length of the house. According to Lusa agency, the dog even participated in a meeting with real estate investors to discuss the sale of the property, together with the council that manages its fortune. At the time, Gunther VI wore a collar made of fake diamonds. The original gold collar is in her main house in Tuscany, Italy.

know all: Last lunar eclipse of the year takes place this Friday

The idea of ​​selling the mansion, acquired 21 years ago, is due to the good moment in the Miami real estate market. Gunther VI’s administrative team has also purchased football clubs and swimming teams, in addition to being responsible for the association “Gunther Rescue”, which takes care of other animals.

Gunther VI lives in a mansion that belonged to the singer Madonna Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

caviar in the meal

The wealth story around the German Shepherd begins with his great-grandfather, Gunther III, heir to the fortune of German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein, who died in 1992. Since then, a team of caregivers has been responsible for maintaining the luxurious lives of the dogs and their descendants. In addition, there is a council that manages the dogs’ wealth, buying and selling real estate.

Also according to the agency, the refined daily life of Gunther VI involves the preparation of the meal by a chef – with the right to caviar, on some occasions –, a private jet and obedience training.

Gunther’s main caregiver, 52-year-old Carla Riccitelli was also responsible for the care of the last three dogs of the strain, whom she met for nearly 30 years. According to her, Gunther VI is not an aggressive dog and handles other animals well.

“They are very protective of their owner. They like having their family around. So I usually invite friends with other dogs – he told Lusa.