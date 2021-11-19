Dismissal makes Camila Queiroz more sought after than Bolsonaro, Lula and Neymar · TV News

Fired from Globo, Camila Queiroz has become the most sought after topic in the country in the last 24 hours. According to data obtained exclusively by the TV news this Thursday (18th), the protagonist of Verdades Secretas 2 surpassed president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and ace Neymar Jr. in the surveys of Brazilian Google users.

The survey carried out by Google Trends pointed out that the search for information about Angel’s interpreter in Globoplay’s telenovela grew by 4,350% in the last hours. In this way, Camila surpassed the current governor of Brazil, who occupied the second place in the ranking, and the politician from the Workers’ Party, who took third place.

Next, the Brazilians sought information about Neymar (4th place), Anitta (5th) and MC Mirella (6th), who announced the end of their marriage to Dynho Alves, a dancer confined to A Fazenda 13.

The survey showed that Brazilians turned to Google in search of information about who the actress is and the reasons that caused her to be fired from Globo.

With the repercussions, searches for Secret Truths increased by 90% and transformed Walcyr Carrasco’s serials into the most sought after soap opera by Brazilians on the digital platform.

What happened to Camila Queiroz?

Camila Queiroz was fired from Globo last Wednesday (17th). In a statement sent to the press, the network said that the actress wanted to determine the outcome of Angel in Secret Truths 2, a commitment that she would return for an eventual third season of the soap opera and “other unacceptable contractual demands”.

On the other hand, Camila said she was dissatisfied with the character’s path and accused Globo of wanting to punish her for having signed a contract with Netflix.

As revealed by the TV news, among the conditions requested by the actress, was the requirement that she approve the pieces of publicity for the eventual third season of the serial.