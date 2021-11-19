Do you want to take care of your mental health? See 7 Suggestions for Strengthening the Mind – 11/19/2021

The pandemic has definitely put mental health care on the rise. Issues such as confinement, social distancing, fear of contamination and a progressive return to social life have been demanding attention and, not by chance, professionals in the area feel the demand in their offices. A recent survey by the Ipsos Institute for the World Economic Forum proved this interest: 53% of Brazilians noted that their mental health worsened in a survey carried out between April 2020 and April 2021.

Thinking about how to help protect the mind more from everyday stress and with an eye on post-vaccination resumption against covid-19, three experts focused on different areas of mental health suggest key steps to find balance, slow down and strengthen the mind. Follow the insights below:

1. look at yourself

“Anxiety and anxiety have to do with open possibilities”, explains Wimer Bottura, psychiatrist and psychotherapist, president of the ABMP (Brazilian Association of Psychosomatic Medicine), who points out the excess of alternatives or possibilities of current times as one of the greatest enemies of peace people’s mindset. “We have tolerance for a certain number of open situations in our lives, even because no one has a ‘closed’ life at all”, he says. “But the fact is that there are situations that involve feelings such as guilt, anger, revenge, jealousy, and while they are unresolved, they generate suffering. So, it would be necessary to look at yourself first, to be aware of what is going on”, he says. Bottura.

2. Hear and be heard

Another suggestion proposed by the psychiatrist to keep the mind protected is to focus on listening, that is, on listening and being heard by someone: “People need to listen to each other and today they don’t do that. They even wait for the other to finish talking, but the listening is processing the information that comes from the other side and interacting with it”, he explains. “Today we know that mental disorder is nothing more than a biochemical disorder of the body, to which we are all subject”.

3. Communicate better

According to the doctor, one of the major causes of mental stress is communication noise, whether between family members, couples or in the professional sphere. “The vast majority of problems are the result of mistakes in this area. Particularly, I think it is one of the biggest problems that we still have to face today”, he reveals. “The carelessness with mental health is, in essence, a carelessness of relationships, such as people not knowing how to say no to what oppresses or displeases them, for example.”

Image: iStock

4. Take care of body and mind as a whole

According to the specialist, it is not possible to differentiate psychosomatic illnesses from those that, in theory, would not be related to the mind. This is an outdated belief. “Every disease, even with many concrete, organic characters, has strong emotional components in its determination”, says Bottura. “Either this health problem is of a mental nature or it ends up having repercussions on the person’s psyche”, explains the doctor. According to him, everything related to emotion or feeling used to be put down as something from weak people, which is not true. “Our neglect of emotions, over time, takes its toll,” he says.

5. Don’t ignore emotions

According to Bottura, fear warns us of danger, while anger is a way of defending us from it, either by fleeing or facing the ‘enemy’. Today, however, the meaning of confronting is to dialogue. “The conflict is resolved through conversation”, reinforces the psychiatrist. He points out, however, that ignoring these feelings can lead to mental disorders.

6. Know your limits

“We’ve learned to communicate and work in new ways and even to be in ‘social life’ in a different way since she arrived at covid-19”, says psychoanalyst Anna Carolina Lementy, who is also a journalist and researcher of discourse analysis by the Unicamp (State University of Campinas). According to her, this did not replace face-to-face relationships, but people adapted, which brought up several questions about how we present ourselves to each other virtually and personally. The problem is that virtualization made us think that the body has no limits, that it is possible to listen to a podcast while participating in a meeting, for example, accumulating actions, tasks, and this impacts our subjectivity.

“There are a lot of people now suffering from the return to face-to-face appointments because we are ‘paying’ for this presence with the currency of the body, which is somewhat limited”. The challenge now, according to Lementy, is to once again absorb the barriers and demands of the interaction: “We will need to delineate certain boundaries that the pandemic has camouflaged. I suggest starting to think about how the person will place himself in the world again — and that this doesn’t have to be just like it was done before”. It is also interesting to note that it is not possible to handle everything, and find a break from work to take care of the family or dinner, for example. “From now on, I would say that we have to really consider what is important for our lives,” he says.

Image: iStock

7. Care for children and teenagers

Children and teenagers returned to the classroom and social life at another stage of life, according to Gabriela Luxo, a master psychologist and doctor in developmental disorders from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie. That means they’ve even returned with a new look, because they’ve grown up. In the case of older people, some are at the height of physical changes and the search for group identity.

Leaving the environment where they learned to take control of everything can have an impact on mental health: “They were used to living behind the cameras and, in a way, measuring how much they appeared in front of them to others — whether they were friends, teachers or colleagues. if they felt too exposed, they could make an excuse like a problem on the internet during a class or not answering their cell phones. It was possible to close themselves off in their world”, says the doctor. When returning to live communication, those “show-and-seek” skills that ended up becoming a hallmark of the pandemic period are no longer possible.

For this reason, especially when going back to school, the active participation of parents is needed. “They should observe if the child or adolescent spends a lot of time closed in the room, if they are more withdrawn, aggressive, or even rude in their attitudes, this can be a sign of suffering”, says Luxo.

Another recommendation from the specialist is to put the school as a “partner” at this time to look more closely at the mental health of the children: “Ask how he is doing in the classroom”, she says. Finally, the psychologist indicates paying attention to whether younger people are not “hiding” behind the plots of computer or cell phone games — in order to experience fantasy and deny reality. “This is also a sign of escape, of maybe hiding something. A counterpoint is to provide outdoor meetings, in safety, of course, but involving family and close friends. “It takes dialogue and listening,” he says.