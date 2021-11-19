Dollar closes higher with market eyeing fiscal uncertainties | Economy

The dollar closed on a high this Thursday (18th), in the fourth consecutive session of advance against the real, as market participants evaluated Brazil’s fiscal prospects amid the processing of the PEC dos Precatório in Congress.

The US currency rose 0.80%, quoted at R$ 5.690. See more quotes.

On Wednesday, the dollar closed up 0.46%, at R$ 5.5246. With the result of this farm, it started to accumulate fall of 1.39% in the month. In the year, it has an advance of 7.36% against the real.

The foreign exchange market has been influenced in recent days by growing expectations of monetary tightening earlier than expected in the United States, uncertainties about the fiscal health of Brazil and fears of uncontrolled public accounts.

On the domestic scene, attention remains focused on the processing of the PEC dos Precatório in the Senate and on the maneuvers of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to increase public spending in the 2022 election year.

The PEC dos Precatórios is the government’s main bet to make Brazil Aid in the amount of R$ 400 possible. , from one year to the next, government expenditure cannot grow more than the variation in inflation). The two changes open a budget space of more than R$90 billion for the government to spend in 2022.

Senators presented the government as an alternative to withdrawing the total volume of court orders and requisitions for small amounts from the spending ceiling, which would provide a fiscal space of R$89 billion to fund Brazil Aid. The government leader in the Federal Senate and PEC rapporteur, Fernando Bezerra Coelho, admitted, however, that an agreement is not close at the moment, and that he will submit the option to the economic team.

The financial market again raised its inflation estimate and worsened its projection for the 2022 GDP, according to a Focus survey, released on Monday by the Central Bank.

For the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), market expectations for this year rose from 9.33% to 9.77%. For 2022, the inflation estimate rose from 4.63% to 4.79%.

The market maintained the forecast for the Selic at the end of 2021 at 9.25% per year and at 11% per year for the end of 2022. For GDP, this year’s growth forecast went from 4.93% to 4, 88%. For 2022, the high estimate was reduced from 1% to 0.93%.

The projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 remained at R$ 5.50. Towards the end of 2022, it was also stable at R$ 5.50 per dollar.

