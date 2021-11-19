Dollar rises for the 4th time, to R$ 5.57, amidst uncertainties; bag drops

The dollar closed on Thursday (18) up 0.83%, quoted at R$ 5.57 on sale, as the market assesses — with pessimism — Brazil’s fiscal prospects for 2022. It is the fourth day followed by gains for the US currency, which yesterday had already appreciated by 0.45% against the real.

The Ibovespa, in turn, reached its fourth consecutive low, three of them above 1%. Today, the fall was 0.51%, taking the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) to 102,426 points — the lowest level in more than a year, since November 6, 2020 (100,925.11 points).

Even with the result of the session, the dollar still registers losses of 1.35% against the real in November, while the Ibovespa accumulates a fall of 1.04%. In the year, however, the American currency has appreciated by 7.35% and the indicator is down by 13.94%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Market analyzes proposals

Investors started to consider that the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório would be the viable option for the government to pay aid of R$ 400 to the most vulnerable families in 2022 without causing the lack of control of public accounts, although it continues to be seen as harmful to Brazil’s fiscal credibility for changing spending cap rules.

But fears of the government adopting “B plans” to finance more spending persist, while an alternative text to the PEC, presented yesterday by three senators, displeased the market.

“This would indicate that the country does not have the liquidity to honor its obligations,” Lucas Schroeder, director of operations at Câmbio Curitiba, told Reuters, citing market concerns about the long-term trajectory of public debt. In addition, he continued, “the unpredictability weighs”, since there are no clear perspectives on which version of the PEC will be approved by Congress.

What is the PEC of Precatório?

The Precatório PEC is seen by some market participants as the least harmful alternative to the country’s fiscal health amid pressure from the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) for more spending on social benefits in 2022, the year the president should try the re-election.

In addition to postponing the payment of court orders — federal court debts —, the PEC also changes the dynamics of the spending ceiling. The text provides that the limit is no longer determined by the inflation accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year, as it is today, but by the rate calculated in the 12 months up to December of the previous year.

In practice, the changes brought about by the PEC make room for R$91.6 billion to be spent in 2022, according to the federal government. This “slack” in next year’s Budget would make it possible to pay Auxilio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família. The new program expects to pay R$400 to vulnerable families by the end of 2022 — an election year — and, for this reason, he is considered a “electorer” by the opposition.

The proposal has already passed two votes in the Chamber. In the first, he had 312 votes in favor and 144 against; in the second, the score went from 323 to 172. The minimum needed was 308.

Now, the text goes to the Senate, where it needs at least 49 favorable votes, also in two rounds, to enter into force.

(With Reuters)