Doria and Leite campaigns diverge on leadership in the previews

1 in 21 Eduardo Leite , governor of Rio Grande do Sul; João Doria , governor of São Paulo and Arthur Virgílio Neto , former mayor of Manaus (AM), present proposals and answer questions in the debate mediated by journalist Carol Nogueira Credit: Kelly Queiroz/CNN Brazil

Three days before the PSDB’s caucuses, the campaigns of the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, and of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, diverge on the situation of their candidacies.

“We have a large majority of votes,” he told CNN the president of the PSDB-SP, Marco Vinholi, about Doria’s candidacy.

According to Vinholi, the strategy of registering as many affiliates as possible in the state of São Paulo, the party’s largest electoral college, will result in a comfortable margin of victory for the governor of São Paulo on Sunday.

“We have an organic vote in the state and there are few states where we lost. It is very unlikely that Eduardo Leite will be able to reverse this”.

In the surroundings of Doria, there is even an atmosphere of already won in part of the team, which lights the alert in the most cautious.

The official numbers with which the São Paulo governor’s campaign works, however, point to a victory with around 65% of the votes. Eduardo Leite would have about 30% and the rest of the votes would go to Arthur Virgílio.

For Paulistas, in all electoral groups, Doria should win. This is because the format of the previews is unique. The electoral college was divided into four, each with a weight of 25%.

The first group is that of affiliates, who can vote through their own app for the acronym.

The second is that of mayors and deputy mayors, who can vote either for the tool in question or for an electronic ballot box that will be installed in Brasília, in a convention center rented by the legend.

The third group is formed by councilors and state deputies. Councilors can vote only through the application, while deputies also have the option of using the ballot box.

Finally, there are also 52 politicians who can vote in both available formats. Some of them are the party governors themselves, as well as senators and former presidents.

Doria’s group believes that it only loses in the fourth group, formed by former presidents of the party, who are part of the same wing as governors, senators and federal deputies. Confidence is so great that even in the federal caucus, traditionally opposed to Doria, the vote count indicates that there are more than half of the votes for the São Paulo native.

From here to Sunday, there is a reinforcement in the campaign, especially in what at the Bandeirantes Palace has been called the Great Action: a distribution of toucan allies by Brazilian states that have a list of voters and work to confirm Doria’s votes on Sunday.

The reading is that the campaign will be victorious because Doria managed to travel through 21 states, present herself in person and make a different impression from the one he presents on TV.

In Eduardo Leite’s campaign, however, the perception is opposite. “Our survey points to a victory with just over 50% of votes on Sunday. Doria’s campaign has been doing the math based on part of a quarter of the electoral college that will vote, the one referring to the members.

In this group, they will have more votes, but in the other three groups, we won”, he told CNN Aod Cunha, coordinator of the Leite government program.

This Thursday, Leite and his team celebrated a newsletter from consultancy Eurasia Group saying that Leite has a slight advantage over Doria.

“The governor of Rio Grande do Sul has a slight advantage for having the support of most of the party’s leaders and should benefit from some dissidences from São Paulo, João Doria’s electoral stronghold. But Doria has diminished the advantage in recent days and the dispute is similar to a coin toss”, says the document obtained by CNN.

In recent days, the gaucho is betting on spreading the reading that Doria will not unite the party and drive away potential allies.

Also on Thursday, Leite got the ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin to say to his interlocutors that if he wins, he will stay in the party and will try to dispute the priors for the government of São Paulo against vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia, recently affiliated with the caption is Doria’s favorite.

The symbology of Alckmin’s gesture reinforces a strategy of the Gaucho in this final stretch: that he is a historical toucan, in line with the ideals of the social-democracy that founded the party.