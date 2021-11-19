Drinking coffee or tea can reduce stroke and dementia risks, study suggests – 11/18/2021

Drinking coffee or tea (or both drinks) can lower your risk of a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) and of developing dementia throughout your life. This is what a study published in the journal concluded. PLOS Medicine, this Tuesday (16).

However, the authors of the article explain that it is not yet possible to assert the causal relationship. For this, further studies would be needed to understand the association between drinking tea or coffee with stroke and dementia risks.

How the study was done

The Chinese researchers looked at 365,682 participants from the UK Biobank, a long-term study conducted in the UK.

They were recruited between 2006 and 2010 and then followed through 2020, and were aged between 50 and 74 years.

At the beginning, participants were asked to report their intake (or not) of coffee and tea.

During the study period, 5,079 participants developed dementia and 10,053 experienced at least one stroke.

what were the results

People who drank 2 to 3 cups of coffee or 3 to 5 cups of tea a day, or a combination of 4 to 6 cups of coffee and tea, had the lowest incidence of stroke or dementia.

Participants who drank 2-3 cups of coffee and 2-3 cups of tea a day had a 32 percent lower risk of stroke and a 28 percent lower risk of dementia compared with those who drank neither coffee nor tea.

Intake of coffee alone or in combination with tea was also associated with a lower risk of post-stroke dementia.

Finally, although it is possible that coffee and tea consumption may protect against stroke, dementia and post-stroke dementia, this causality cannot be inferred from the associations.

Why this study is important

According to the researchers, although causality cannot be asserted, these findings highlight a potentially beneficial relationship between drinking the two drinks and the risk of stroke, dementia, or post-stroke dementia.

These findings may also be of interest to physicians involved in the prevention and treatment of the three conditions mentioned above.