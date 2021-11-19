driver sleeps at the wheel at Imigrantes (video)

The highway is the Imigrantes highway, known for connecting Baixada Santista and the capital of São Paulo. In it, a silver-colored Tesla Model 3 went viral on social media this week. The reason was not the car itself, even though it is one of the few that circulate in the country.

Driving towards São Paulo, the Tesla Model 3 caught the attention of an assistant driver, who was surprised to see the driver of the American sedan sleeping at the wheel. Recording the scene, he showed that the driver of the car had the backrest slightly reclined.

With his bare hands, the owner of the Tesla slept peacefully, while the Model 3 rolled normally along the traffic lane of the busy São Paulo highway, being filmed at the height of the border between Diadema and São Paulo.

Carrying Santos plates, the car was being controlled by Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving system, known as Auto Pilot. Using a series of sensors, radar and cameras, the device controls the car, eliminating the need for the driver to keep his hands on the steering wheel.

However, the Auto Pilot does not replace the driver and the same, according to Tesla, must be right behind the steering wheel and aware, since there are no traffic laws in any country that allow the driver not to manually control the vehicle.

In Japan and some parts of the world, similar systems are already legally authorized, but under certain conditions. In this case of Imigrantes, Brazilian legislation via the CTB (Brazilian Traffic Code) requires the driver to keep his hands on the wheel and be aware of the highway.

As you can see in the video, the driver was even asleep, like many others who have been caught or even filmed themselves aboard the Model 3 and other Tesla models in the US, where the brand introduced the Full-Self Drive some time ago ( FSD).

Apparently, the FSD is also working here in Brazil…