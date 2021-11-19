Duck in Brazil in 2022? Agent says that striker talks to two clubs, but soap opera can have a twist; see behind the scenes

Alexandre Pato’s manager revealed that he is in contact with two teams from Brazil and another from MLS interested in the striker. However, Orlando City does not rule out a renovation

At 32 years old, Alexandre Pato, forward of Orlando City, may return to Brazil for the 2022 season, according to his manager. In an interview with journalist Jorge Nicola’s blog, from the portal “Yahoo“, Junior Pedroso revealed that he has had conversations with two teams from Brazil and another from MLS interested in having the athlete for next year.

the playoffs of MLS begin this Saturday (20), with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. O Orlando City will face Nashville SC, on the 23rd, away from home, at 10pm.

According to the journalist’s findings, a team from São Paulo and another team from Rio Grande do Sul are interested in Pato for 2022. However, according to the agent, there is still the possibility of the Brazilian renewing his contract with the American club.

O ESPN.com.br found out the situation of Alexandre Pato with sources linked to the MLS. At this time, Orlando City has not made any move to renew the contract with the striker, as the team is focused on the competition’s knockout dispute.

However, a contact is not discarded due to the renewal of the bond. The striker’s wife has a strong affection for Orlando and enjoys living in the United States, which would help in the athlete’s possible stay in the MLS.

With a very restricted market in Europe and no intention of going to Chinese football, Brazil could be a destination for the striker. But, a return to the International, for example, the club that revealed him to world football, it is difficult to happen after the athlete turned Colorado down precisely to go to Orlando City.

São Paulo is a place that the attacker’s wife would have no obstacles in returning to live. The market, however, also has a restriction: the doors in the Corinthians they are practically closed to the athlete. Pato has already defended the São Paulo and could have palm trees or saints also as options.

Pato’s MLS salary is not among the biggest in the league. Their salaries are US$272,000 per year, something around R$1.5 million per season.

At Orlando City, Pato is well regarded within the club, according to the ESPN.com.br, despite having suffered injuries and little performance – there were only four games, without any goal scored. He is loved by the leaders, who do not see him as “guilty” for the bad phase.

Another factor that may be key to Pato’s stay in Orlando City is the league’s salary cap. By paying the attacker amounts considered low by US standards, the club understands that it would be difficult to find a reinforcement of the Brazilian’s technical level for the same amount.

The last time the athlete was at a Brazilian club was between 2019 and 2020, passing through São Paulo after leaving Tianjin Tianhai, from China. There were five months without a club until Pato agreed to go to Orlando City, with a contract valid until December of this year.