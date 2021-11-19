Due to lack of evidence, the judge closes an investigation against Lula’s children initiated at the Car Wash

SAO PAULO — Judge Maria Isabel do Prado, of the 5th Federal Criminal Court of São Paulo, ordered the shedding of an inquiry investigating three sons of former president Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva on suspicion of tax evasion. Last Tuesday, the magistrate followed a request made by the Federal Public Ministry, which understood that there was a lack of evidence to continue the process.

The case was handed over to the São Paulo Court because it involved suspicions that companies owned by Fabio Luis, Marcos Claudio and Sandro Luis Lula da Silva, registered in the state of São Paulo, would have exchanged transfers “without cause”, according to a tax report presented by the Revenue Federal.

The investigation request had, as a starting point, the 24th phase of Operation Lava-Jato, in March 2016. Determined by the then judge Sérgio Moro, this part of the investigation targeted suspected irregularities in the Atibaia site and in the Guarujá triplex.

Lula’s defense presented to the court the argument that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) considered, in June this year, that Moro acted partially in the Lava-Jato processes involving the PT party. Therefore, evidence collected by order of the judge should be annulled. The decision made the former president regain his political rights.

“Once the illegality of the elements of conviction gathered in the original criminal actions that evidenced the receipt of taxable income is recognized, the characterization of the crime of evasion remains impaired. Thus, given the lack of evidence of criminal materiality, there is no just cause for the continuation of the criminal action”, wrote prosecutor Rhaysa Castro Sanches Rodrigues when requesting the dismissal of the action.

In addition to the actions of the triplex and the Atibaia site, Lula’s defense cites as recent victories decisions that blocked investigations into the Lula Institute, lectures, alleged payment of bribes to maintain MP 471, among others.