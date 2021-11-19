Duílio is informed of Fluminense’s interest in a Corinthians midfielder and sets the price to sell the player

Corinthians missed the opportunity to get even closer to the G-4 of the Brasileirão. Last Wednesday (17), Timão went to Rio de Janeiro and lost to Flamengo by 1-0, at Maracanã. With the result, Alvinegro parked in 5th place with 50 points.

Although clubs still have 5 more games to play before going on vacation, some teams have already started planning for the next season. And one of the highlights of Corinthians with Sylvinho in recent games is already receiving a survey to leave Parque São Jorge in 2022. Fluminense is one of those interested in the defensive midfielder.

What can help Timão to keep the athlete in the squad is the financial issue. It is true that the team from Rio did not make a formal proposal and at that moment it only probes the player. Mario Bittencourt in conversation with Duílio even considered taking the Colombian to Laranjeiras on a loan, however he learned that Alvinegro will only sell the half if the cariocas pay 18 million reais. The information is from the Globoesporte.com reporting team.

Also according to the report, Corinthians’ idea is to recover part of the amount invested at the beginning of 2020. As the player has been evolving in this final stretch of the championship, the board believes that he can sell the Colombian for the amount he intends to. Remember that the professional’s contract with the midfielder is until December 2023.

This season, he has already played in 31 club matches, hit the net twice and gave two assists. In addition to being Colombian, Sylvinho has Gabriel, Xavier and Renato Augusto in the sector.