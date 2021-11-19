Early risers observe the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years – 11/19/2021 – Science

Brazilians from various regions of the country woke up earlier this Friday (19) to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. The astronomical phenomenon started shortly after 4 am and made many people go outside and photograph the moon with their cell phones.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon is covered by Earth’s shadow, called an umbra.

During the phenomenon, the Moon acquires a reddish color.

At dawn, the eclipse can be admired across North America and much of South America. It will also be visible later in parts of Northeast Asia, Polynesia and eastern Australia, but not Europe or Africa, the space agency said. Nasa.

This Friday’s eclipse will have a total duration of 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds and is the longest since February 18, 1440, which lasted 23 seconds longer.

According to NASA, it will be necessary to wait until February 8, 2669 to witness a partial eclipse of longer duration (3 hours and 30 minutes) than this Friday, but a total eclipse is expected in less than a year, in 8 November 2022, lasting 3 hours and 40 minutes.

However, the dawn was of lunar eclipse, but also of rain in some regions of Brazil. The combination caused frustration in those who programmed the alarm clock and were unable to observe the astronomical phenomenon.

“How to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in the last 500 years with the city sky completely cloudy, Google search”, joked Breno Outeiro, from Belo Horizonte (MG).