Elden Ring players discover giant bear beyond the limits of the demo

Although FromSoftware offers a very convincing demo of Elden Ring for its fans, some players were not satisfied and went beyond the limits of the demo, finding a monstrous bear and some other news, possibly anticipation of the content the company is putting away for its next and long-awaited release.

The more diehards that explored the limits of the test map discovered some interesting aspects along their way, although, of course, FromSoftware decided to make some changes to the game’s events, hiding parts that the developers weren’t ready to show to the game. general public.

However, as sometimes happens with other successful games, it didn’t take long for some players to use glitches and managed to get through this barrier to access exclusive content, which was not intended for public consumption.

Even though there were no loot items and several areas were simply empty, the giant wild bears caught the eye. Watch the 11-minute gameplay until you reach the wild animal recorded by youtuber AllisonByProxy:

Another “hidden treasure” accessed by Allison is a boss unidentified — named Crucible Knight Floh. Like the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil that was accessible in the original demo, the new boss is found through a pocket portal called Evergaol. Follow the “meeting”:

To finish off the list of new elements, another explorer who was looking for Alexander — a kind of goblin pot that appeared in the reveal gameplay — ended up finding a lovely NPC in the same area, a very cute little animal that we hope to see again when the game is played. is officially released.

Shown the news, including the demo and its limits exceeded by the fans, we can expect a really huge game from FromSoftware. We know that this is an open world game, but we can be surprised with the special details prepared by From Software, full of challenges, scares and pleasant surprises.

What did you think of the elements found by players? Elden Ring comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC on Feb 25, 2022. Don’t forget to check out the Voxel preview to learn more about the network test we’ve had access to and other game news reviewed by our team .