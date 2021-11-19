Elderly woman wakes up from a coma on the day she would have the devices turned off

Bettina Lerman, a 69-year-old American, was hospitalized with covid-19 for more than a month in a Portland hospital when doctors said she would not wake up. With this scenario, the family decided to turn off the devices that kept her alive. However, the elderly woman woke up from her coma on the very day the support would end.

At that time, Bettina’s rent had already been suspended. In addition, her clothes were donated and the family was planning the funeral, so much so that the coffin and headstone, as well as the flower arrangements, were already properly chosen. After hearing the phrase “your mother will never wake up” from the doctors themselves, the elderly woman’s son, Andrew Lerman, was surprised to receive one in connection with the funeral arrangements.

“He (the doctor) said, ‘Well, I need you to come here right away. So I said, ‘Okay, what’s wrong.’ , Andrew said in an interview with CNN, recalling that he even dropped the phone on the floor in excitement when he received the news, in late October. Currently, she remains in a delicate state, but she is aware.

Importance of the vaccine

According to the son, Betinna had a series of health problems, such as diabetes, in addition to having suffered a heart attack and undergone bypass surgery. The elderly woman was not vaccinated against covid, but planned to be vaccinated at the time she contracted the disease. She lives with her son in Florida but makes frequent visits to Portland to care for Andrew’s father, who has stage 4 cancer.

Andrew, who was also unvaccinated, was infected, as well as his wife and father. The mother’s situation, however, impacted his opinion about the vaccine. “I change my perspective, because if we get covid again, maybe it won’t be as bad as it is now,” he commented in an interview with the Washington Post.

About three weeks after the awakening, Betinna’s situation remains dire, but the hospital cannot share more information because of privacy laws. Anyway, Lerman revealed to CNN that he talked for hours with his mother last Wednesday and that she could move her hands. “She knows where she is and who she is. She’s very perceptive,” he said.

The medical team is currently trying to rehabilitate the elderly woman with physical therapy, although some irreversible damage has already been done to her lung.