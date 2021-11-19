Erika Januza talks about difficulty in sex scenes

In the role of model Laila in Globo’s “Secret Truths 2”, Erika Januza enjoyed playing a character that didn’t demand so many sex scenes from her. The 36-year-old actress told in an interview with splash not having problems with being naked on television, but considers it “complex” when asked to have some more intimate scene, mainly directed by Amora Mautner, who, according to the actress, requires a lot of intensity.

Laila is married to Ariel (Sérgio Guizé) and, according to Erika, will have only one sex scene with her husband. The model’s plot revolves around the “thin addiction” and self-medication.

My character lives in a parallel universe, right? It doesn’t go into those moments of intimacy so much. The nude scenes on TV have become easier than the sex scenes. Sex needs to look real, but we’re afraid it feels real. It’s a matter of being shy. It’s pretty complex for me to do these scenes, but if it’s written, I do.

Erika says, however, that she has always worked with partners who helped her when it was necessary to record something more intimate between the characters. She praises Sérgio Guizé in “Verdades Secretas 2” and comments on Amora Mautner’s artistic direction:

“Working with Guizé was amazing. He played with me in scenes and helped me enter Laila’s universe. In the sex scene, for example, I started with modesty, a little shy, and Amora told me to play more and more. He helped me. It’s all about respecting the other’s body. Amora is intense and likes actors to play games, regardless of the type of scene.”

Erika Januza in the scene of ‘Secret Truths 2’ after one of the self-medication crises Image: Playback/Globoplay

‘I looked in the mirror and thought I was weird’

To live the drama of an amphetamine-addicted model, with self-medication to lose weight, Erika Januza chose to lose ten kilos. The actress also spoke with people who used the medicine and with doctors. Unlike Laila, in order to lose weight, she had an accompaniment and a chef at her disposal.

“It was the character that most forced me to deconstruct myself. Nobody demanded to lose weight, but I found it coherent with Laila’s construction. I had never been on a diet and each change in my body felt more in character. it’s good to lose weight”’.

The thinner image didn’t please Erika. After finishing the recordings, the actress tried to regain the lost weight.

I didn’t like my body. It gave me affliction. I looked in the mirror and thought I was weird. But at the same time, I liked seeing that it would work for the character. I am ‘zero cult to thinness’. I finished recording already wanting my pounds back and I’m still in the recovery process.

Erika Januza plays Laila in ‘Secret Truths 2’ Image: Reproduction/Instagram

‘I’ve been looking for an aesthetic that wasn’t mine all my life’

Erika never had issues with the scales but, like Laila and other women, she also faced a fight for aesthetic demands. In the case of the actress, the difficulty was with the acceptance of her hair.