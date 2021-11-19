Erupting 2 months ago, volcano changes map of La Palma

According to the IGN, there is still no forecast for the volcano to go back to sleep, but the latest reports from the teams that monitor it show stability. One of the surveillance fronts at Cumbre Vieja seeks to account for the signs of destruction caused by lava and ash.

Natural changes on the island

Over the time in activity, the Cumbre Vieja had two eruptions peaks, creating rivers of lava that descended the mountain towards the south of the island of La Palma, location most affected by the disaster.

