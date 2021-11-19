Erupting 2 months ago, volcano changes map of La Palma

According to the IGN, there is still no forecast for the volcano to go back to sleep, but the latest reports from the teams that monitor it show stability. One of the surveillance fronts at Cumbre Vieja seeks to account for the signs of destruction caused by lava and ash.
Natural changes on the island
Over the time in activity, the Cumbre Vieja had two eruptions peaks, creating rivers of lava that descended the mountain towards the south of the island of La Palma, location most affected by the disaster.
According to the local government, the region affected by the lava has already covered an area of 1,019 hectares, of which 305 are just plantations, causing a shock to the production chain in the region.
The territorial coverage of the lava caused changes in the natural landscape of the island. A map shows how houses and other buildings ended up destroyed by the force of the volcano.
Another change in the landscape took place on the beaches. The one in Los Guirres, one of the most famous in La Palma, is one of the most affected by the catastrophe. The sand strips to the south of the island gave way to lava, which ended up coming into contact with the Atlantic Ocean, leaving the scenery almost unrecognizable.
Due to the change in nature, the fauna is now seeking to adapt. This is shown in a video published by the Superior Council for Scientific Investigations (CSIC) of Spain. In it, seagulls look for food amid the smoke caused by the larvae in contact with the sea.
Cumbre Vieja: Material damage and death
The first death caused by the volcano was recorded on 13 November. According to the newspaper El País, a 70-year-old man lost his life after suffering an accident while trying to remove lava from the roof of his house after obtaining emergency authorization for home repairs.
In addition to the victim’s house, another 1,462 properties, including residential, commercial and public agency buildings, ended up directly affected by the volcano, according to the city of La Palma.
In addition, more than 7,000 residents had to leave their homes to seek safe shelter, and 2,010 people were directly affected, says the latest assessment by the city. Altogether, the archipelago has 85 thousand inhabitants.