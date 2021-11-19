posted on 11/18/2021 10:35 AM



(credit: Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Europe faces a shortage of 400,000 truck drivers, and transport companies are struggling to recruit due to low wages and difficult working conditions.

The shortage was already felt before the global health crisis, but it was exacerbated by the post-pandemic economic recovery. The impact was especially felt in the United Kingdom, where, together with the effects of Brexit, this shortage triggered a shortage crisis.

But all countries are being affected. Poland, for example, has a deficit of more than 120,000 truck drivers; Germany, about 60,000; and Spain, 15 thousand, according to a study by the British consultancy Transport Intelligence (TI).

“The reasons are multiple,” Violeta Keckarovska, who produced the TI study, tells AFP.

“The population of drivers has aged, young people are not attracted, working conditions are not good, and wages are low,” he explains.

In some countries, the end of compulsory military service has deprived companies in the sector of trained drivers.

At the large Solutrans logistics hall, which opened on Tuesday near Lyon (France), several training institutes are trying to attract candidates by making them run a large simulator.

“It’s a profession with enormous responsibilities” and one that has evolved a lot in recent years, emphasizes Régis Garcia, from the Aftral training centre.

“It’s not necessarily simpler, but a lot less mechanical and physical, and with more electronic assistance,” and drivers travel shorter distances than before, he adds.

Technological innovation can also change the situation. Dyn’Acces company has had success with Solutrans, a platform that allows a driver in a wheelchair to sit behind the wheel of a large truck.

– Better salaries –

In France, companies are looking for between 40,000 and 50,000 drivers, twice as many as in 2017, laments the National Federation of Road Transport, which has multiplied its communication efforts.

In the Rhône-Alpes region, drivers are among the top five jobs in demand.

“We tell companies that they should reflect on their brand, on well-being at work, that bonuses and mentoring are needed. Knowing how to recruit is also knowing how to take care of salaries”, says Marina Verbaere-Grobel, from the regional employment agency.

The search includes young people, salaried workers in reconversion and the unemployed. Women, who represent a tiny part of drivers, are also “very much in demand”.

Training costs between 4,500 and 7,000 euros ($5,400 to 8,400 dollars), sometimes paid for by the employer, or with public aid. The license to drive a trailer can be taken from the age of 21. Some young people are attracted.

“You don’t have a boss next door and I’d rather walk outside than in the city center,” says Pierre Nguembou, 29, a former delivery boy from Toulouse.

The future driver has overtime to improve his income.

Part of the solution is currently decided between carriers and unions. In their negotiations, the workers’ representatives demand measures to improve the health and well-being of truck drivers and a 10% increase in wages, starting with the minimum wage.

Employers’ organizations favor a 3.5% to 4.5% increase, according to the CFTC union.

“The age pyramid is very strong in transport (…) We are going to have difficulties, as we saw with Brexit”, warns Thierry Douine, from the CFTC.

“We ask for a balance between professional and private life. Nobody wants to work every weekend, every night, every holiday. We want rotations, so that people have quality of life at work”, Douine comments to AFP.