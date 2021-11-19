Europe is impacted by the pandemic of the unvaccinated against covid-19

posted on 11/19/2021 06:00



Queue in front of a bus transformed into a vaccination center in the village of Unterschleissheim, near Munich, in southern Germany – (credit: Christof Stache/AFP)

A few days before handing power to the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced new social restrictions, admitting that Germany is facing “a dramatic situation”, hit with “full force” by the fourth wave of covid-19. Portugal, after registering 2,398 cases and 13 deaths in 24 hours, is evaluating the resumption of the mandatory use of masks, even in open spaces. Slovakia and the Czech Republic have banned, since yesterday, the access of non-immunized people in bars, restaurants, non-essential goods stores and public events.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger called the plan a “lockdown for the unimmunized.” With only 45% of the population with the full immunization cycle, Slovakia faces saturation of the hospital system. The so-called “unvaccinated pandemic” also hits the Czech Republic, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria and Ireland, with the increase in the number of infections.

The Czech government reinforced health measures. “We were inspired by the Bavarian model, whose basis is that only those vaccinated or those who have gone through the covid can have access to services, hotels and gatherings” of people, Prime Minister Andrej Babis reported on Twitter. “The main objective of these measures is to motivate people to get vaccinated”, declared the Minister of Health, Adam Vojtech.

In an interview with mail, the professor of epidemiology at the University of Lisbon, Manuel Carmo Gomes, attributed the increase in cases to the high transmissibility of the delta variant of Sars-Cov-2. “This strain is more contagious than infections such as diphtheria, polio and smallpox (which has already been eradicated) and as contagious as chickenpox,” he explained. To contain the variant, the Portuguese specialist defends a high level of immunological protection for the population and the maintenance of distancing measures.

“Very few countries were able to comply with both requirements simultaneously. Some achieved high vaccination protection, but they made the distance measures much more flexible (United Kingdom, Netherlands and Denmark). Others, such as Austria, Greece and Germany, have not even achieved high vaccination coverage”, assessed Gomes. He admits that Portugal and Spain have kept the situation more under control. “But the number of cases starts to rise in both countries, because of the relaxation”, he lamented.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) warned yesterday that Europe needs to “close the gap” between vaccinated and unvaccinated, as a way to prevent a dreaded fourth wave — which, in Merkel’s opinion, is underway. “We are seeing an excessive number of cases… Especially among the unvaccinated,” said Marco Cavaleri, director of strategy at the organization. He denounced that immunization rates in some countries are “incredibly low”. “We have to close this gap and work so that as many people as possible are vaccinated.”

“We need to quickly stop the exponential rise” of new infections and bed occupancy in intensive care units, said Merkel, shortly after a crisis meeting with regional heads of government. Between Wednesday and Thursday, Germany had 65,371 covid-19 infections, an unprecedented increase since the start of the pandemic.

The government applied the “2G norm” — it authorizes that only those immunized and cured access public spaces, such as restaurants, concert halls and nightclubs, when the hospitalization limit exceeds three covid patients for every 100,000 inhabitants. “Many of the measures that are now needed would not have been if more people had been vaccinated,” Merkel said. Just over 67% of the population completed the vaccination cycle. Authorities encourage the administration of the third dose.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, made a statement on national television in which he urged citizens to get immunized as soon as possible. The head of government announced that restrictions on unvaccinated people will be increased. As of Monday, this category will not be able to attend closed spaces, such as museums, theaters, movie theaters and gyms. The measure was in force for restaurants. “Greece is mourning unnecessary deaths,” commented the prime minister.

Faced with a rapid increase in infection rates, Belgium mandated a return to telecommuting four days a week, in addition to the mandatory use of masks — especially for those who remain standing indoors. Belgians will have to present a vaccination certificate or a negative test to enter cafes and restaurants.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheál Martin, admitted that, were it not for the success of the vaccination campaign, without a doubt, the country would be in complete lockdown. He recalled that all restaurants, bars and clubs will have to close their doors at midnight, under penalty of losing their license.

emergency restrictions



Germany

Cases: 5,213,913 / Deaths: 98,544

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the adoption of the “2G” standard, which allows only the vaccinated and cured to access public places such as restaurants and concert halls. This measure will be applied when the hospitalization limit exceeds three covid patients for every 100,000 inhabitants, which already occurs in most of the country’s federated states.

Slovakia

Cases: 585,824 / Deaths: 13,725

The country’s prime minister, Eduard Heger, announced a “quarantine for the unvaccinated”. Only citizens who are immunized or who had covid-19 in the last six months will be able to attend shopping malls, non-essential product stores, restaurants and public events. All unvaccinated people will be required to undergo testing at the workplace.

Czech republic

Cases: 1,930,214 / Deaths: 31,709

The government announced a ban on non-vaccinated people entering bars, hotels, museums and public establishments. Previously, access depended on the presentation of a negative result for covid-19. The ban will be maintained at least until the end of February.

Portugal

Cases: 1,112,682 / Deaths: 18,283

After recording 2,398 infections and 12 deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours, Portugal is studying the adoption of restrictive measures, such as the mandatory use of masks in public spaces. It will be up to Parliament to legislate on the new limits.

Belgium

Cases: 1,543,299 / Deaths: 26,484

The government encouraged workers to carry out their activities from home. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned that the virus has mutated and become much more infectious. In closed environments, all people who remain standing will be required to wear a mask. Clubs will have to test customers so that they can dance without the accessory.