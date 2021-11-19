Ex-Ceará, Arthur Cabral enters the sights of Barcelona, ​​says Mundo Deportivo

According to the Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is eyeing the hiring of Arthur Cabral, ex-Ceará, to cover Sergio Aguero’s long loss. His name appears on the list of the technical secretariat, which produced various information about the Brazilian in some games this season.

According to the newspaper, the Catalan club is already in talks with Arthur’s manager for a possible transfer in January, which is pending an understanding between the clubs. Barcelona are willing to pay 8 million euros for the athlete, but Basel are not satisfied with the proposal.

His arrival also depends on the approval of Xavi and his work team, who have the last word in signings, as well as possible departures from the Catalan team that could ease the club’s financial situation. Basel are close to qualifying for the UEFA Europa League League finals and have no interest in losing their top scorer.

Ceará monitors the operation, claiming to have the right to 15% of a future sale of the athlete, although Palmeiras does not recognize it as such. In Arthur’s case, clubs must go into an arm wrestling match for the percentage.

Arthur Cabral is the top scorer of the European season alongside the Polish Robert Lewandowski. The Brazilian scored 23 goals in 24 games this season.

